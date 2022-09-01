Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
UNDERCOVER’s Clarks Wallabees Are “CHAOS”

Written by Tayler Willson
Clarks Originals
1 / 2

Everyone is after a bit of Clarks Originals these days, aren’t they?

From Moncler’s cozy “Monwallabee” and several Aimé Leon Dore collabs, to Pokémon Wallabee Boots and a full C.P. Company offering, the sheer amount of brands seeking a piece of the collaborative Clarks pie is growing by the day.

But, is anyone surprised?

Clarks Originals
1 / 2
For years Clarks’ popularity has been on an upwards trajectory, and to be totally honest it’s never really been anywhere else. Throughout its time, it’s been a silhouette at the center of discussion, a shoe rarely left alone.

Whether it’s a discussion about its influence in Jamaica throughout the 1970s, or how it became the shoe of choice for many of hip-hop’s biggest hitters in the nineties, Clarks has never not been a part of the agenda.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Keeping the collaboration conveyor belt going full steam ahead, Clarks has today revealed the latest link-up for Fall/Winter 2022, and it’s a new name to add to the list: UNDERCOVER.

Set to launch as a Japan exclusive via UNDERCOVER and DSM, the collaboration – which will retail at ¥33,000 – isn’t for the faint-hearted.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Comprising two Wallabee Boots, each style bears lightning embroidery on the fob and outer, as well as the words “CHAOS” and “BALANCE” on the upper.

This release follows a string of recent Clarks collaborations, as well as the release of a myriad of new in-line styles too.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Alongside the aforementioned partnerships, Clarks boasts team ups with the likes of MAGIC STICK, BEAMS, and thisisneverthat this year alone, as well a second Jamaican-inspired drop alongside England and Chelsea striker Raheem Sterling.

If past releases are anything to go by, the UNDERCOVER x Clarks collab won’t be around for long, although it doesn’t matter too much, because there’s likely to be another mint Clarks link-up in probably no time at all.

