EXCLUSIVE: Popcaan's Clarks Collab Is More Than a Shoe

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Popcaan’s ties to Clarks Originals go deep. The musician, who famously released the dancehall classic “Clarks” alongside Vybz Kartel in 2010, grew up in Jamaica at a time when the British footwear label was making waves across the Caribbean.

“My earliest memory of Clarks is wanting one to wear to school and couldn’t afford it,” Popcaan tells Highsnobiety.

“Clarks was perceived to be a clean and respected look in the streets of Jamaica. First time I saw a pair was on some Rasta man street people wearing them. To wear a pair of Clarks to school nowadays is still considered a plus.”

Now, though, the musician is embarking on his own Clarks Originals journey by way of a collaborative Wallabee Boot that’s set to land online for $190 on November 10.

Popcaan has brought his bold aesthetic to the Wallabee via a striking red and black camo print that’s intertwined with his signature ‘Unruly’ wording. 

“The Wallabee is my favorite Clarks [shoe] so it’s only right,” he says on why he chose that particular silhouette. “Red, black and purple are unruly colors. Big up Clarks we going harder on the next design in store.”

While the Wallabee may well be Popcaan’s favorite Clarks shoe, the brand, in a broader sense, is a lot more to the 35-year-old than just another brand — it’s a symbol. A statement, if you will.

“Wearing a pair of Clarks makes you a part of the street culture, so when politicians and them wear Clarks they think it’s cool to the streets,” he adds.

“The brand means a lot to my culture so it’s naturally a part of Jamaican history known worldwide. We all take to it and I guess as kids live, they’ll learn.”

