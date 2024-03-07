Is There Anything Clarks *Can't* Turn Its Wallabee Into?

Clarks Originals’ Wallabee is a shoe with many faces.

It can be a sneaker. It can be a boot. Hell, the Clarks Wallabee can even be a cozy house mule if so pleases, such is the versatility of the buttery suede beauty.

For 2024, though, Clarks’ Wallabee has found a new face in a Wallabee Mary Jane, a buckled take on the moccasin classic.

Officially titled the Wallabee T-Bar, the latest addition to the Clarks arsenal combines everything we’ve come to expect of a classic Wallabee — plush suede, natural crepe soles, fobs — with the historical details of a traditional Mary Jane.

This means that in place of laces, the Wallabee T-Bar houses a classic buckle-up closure akin to that of a classic Mary Jane shoe.

Buckle aside, the Clarks Wallabee T-Bar, which is available at Clarks now, looks identical to any other Wallabee, which is also the case when it comes to the Clarks Walla Eden Lo, a sneakerfied take on the shoe that merely boasts a sporty midsole in place of the crepe.

I suppose that’s the most impressive thing about the Clarks Wallabee: no matter what you turn the silhouette into, regardless of what you add or take away, the bulk of the Wallabee will always remain the same.

I suppose now the question is: is there anything the Wallabee can’t be turned into?