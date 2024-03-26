UNDERCOVER Is Making Recovery Mules Streetwear

UNDERCOVER, the streetwear label founded by Japanese designer Jun Takahashi, has teamed up with active recovery slide experts OOFOS for a one-off two-piece footwear collaboration.

Now, if you’ve ever worn a pair of OOFOS recovery slides you’ll be well aware that they’re the comfiest shoes to have ever graced the human foot — which is quite the feat considering we live in a world alongside UGG boots.

For OOFOS, though, the US-based label founded in 2011, making recovery footwear comes easy thanks to its now-proprietary OOfoam technology, which delivers unrivalled support and enables active recovery. Seriously.

Anyways, UNDERCOVER and OOFOS are now taking the art of foot recovery and making it streetwear by way of the sleek chain pattern often used by the Takahashi brand, that dresses two OOFOS classics in the OOcloog and OOriginal.

The collaboration, available online now, is the latest in a long list of brands diving head-first into the realm of foam rubber slides including the likes of Vans, New Balance, and HOKA.

The only difference this time, though, is that as a pair Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and OOFOS are making recovery, well, streetwear. One for the @muleboyz?