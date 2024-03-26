Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

UNDERCOVER Is Making Recovery Mules Streetwear

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson
1 / 2
UNDERCOVER

UNDERCOVER, the streetwear label founded by Japanese designer Jun Takahashi, has teamed up with active recovery slide experts OOFOS for a one-off two-piece footwear collaboration.

Now, if you’ve ever worn a pair of OOFOS recovery slides you’ll be well aware that they’re the comfiest shoes to have ever graced the human foot — which is quite the feat considering we live in a world alongside UGG boots.

For OOFOS, though, the US-based label founded in 2011, making recovery footwear comes easy thanks to its now-proprietary OOfoam technology, which delivers unrivalled support and enables active recovery. Seriously.

Anyways, UNDERCOVER and OOFOS are now taking the art of foot recovery and making it streetwear by way of the sleek chain pattern often used by the Takahashi brand, that dresses two OOFOS classics in the OOcloog and OOriginal.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The collaboration, available online now, is the latest in a long list of brands diving head-first into the realm of foam rubber slides including the likes of Vans, New Balance, and HOKA.

The only difference this time, though, is that as a pair Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and OOFOS are making recovery, well, streetwear. One for the @muleboyz?

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$150
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente x Highsnob
Ich bin ein Berliner Hood
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Gramicci
Nylon Cap
$50
Tayler Willson
Style WriterFocusing predominantly on fashion, footwear, and big gigantic coats, Tayler boasts over a decade of journalistic experience having started out his career as...
We Recommend
  • 38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Stanley Cups Have Streetwear Hype — But Are They Streetwear?
    • Culture
  • Timothée Chalamet Casually Debuted the Year's Biggest Streetwear Collab
    • Style
  • Winter's No Match For the These Cozy Pants
    • Style
  • UNDERCOVER & fragment Made Luxury Merch for a Musician You've Never Heard of
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • The Athleisure of Hair Accessories Is Still Going Strong
    • Beauty
  • The Best New Balance 550 Colorways So Far
    • Sneakers
  • Luxury's K-Pop Gold Rush Is in Uncharted Territory — Literally
    • Style
  • The Paul Mescal Genre of Outfits
    • Style
  • UNDERCOVER Is Making Recovery Mules Streetwear
    • Sneakers
  • Seven Ways to Earn Your Stripes
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024