UNDERCOVER Just Made the Hellfire Club's Gear Even Cooler

Written by Morgan Smith in Style
STRANGER THINGSロゴ配置 3
UNDERCOVER
Aside from reintroducing the world to Kate Bush and giving us the new, scary villain Vecna, Stranger Things' fourth season also had fans wanting to be a part of Hellfire Club just for those cool tees.

Well, the moment has arrived. Thanks to Jun Takahashi's UNDERCOVER, Stranger Things heads can be the newest and best-dressed members of the club.

UNDERCOVER joined forces with Netflix's Stranger Things for a collection of Hellfire Club apparel, making the society's uniform look even cooler.

UNDERCOVER
What's Hellfire Club? It's essentially a Hawkins High organization dedicated to playing Dungeons and Dragons, headed by the show's character Eddie Munson (R.I.P).

Interestingly, I can see Eddie wearing UNDERCOVER's Hellfire club apparel. The collection's pieces, which come with the club's horned mascot and D&D motifs, inform a rock-n-roll edge akin to the character's style.

There's even a leather-jean jacket hybrid in the collection, which nods to the one of the character's looks (a denim vest worn other a leather jacket).

In addition to individual leather and denim jackets, there's also some acid wash tees and long sleeves t-shirts stamped with "Hellfire Club" in a stark font and UNDERCOVER branding reimagined in Stranger Things' typeface.

Similar graphics also surface on the collection's hoodies and sweatshirts, with co-branding embroidery on the sleeve.

Unfortunately, UNDERCOVER didn't reimagine the club's signature baseball t-shirt — it's on nearly every stans' wishlist — for its Stranger Things collab.

I knew the fourth season of Stranger Things would be one for the books when David Harbour attended the season premiere in the cleanest upside-down suit. Don't ask how Harbour's drip correlates to a good Stranger Things season — it just does.

Nonetheless, Stranger Things season four didn't disappoint for many, leading the sci-fi series to become Netflix's most-watched English series of all time during its premiere.

Available now until November 25 on UNDERCOVER's website and Netflix's online shop, UNDERCOVER's Stranger Things gear gives us fans another way to relive the show and its epic fourth season.

Don't get me wrong. UNDERCOVER's Hellfire Club drop is cool and all. But it won't make us less antsy for season five, which is expected to air in the Summer of 2024.

