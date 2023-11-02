Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

UNDERCOVER & fragment Made Luxury Merch for a Musician You've Never Heard of

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

UNDERCOVER and fragment design have collaborated so many times over the years — and founders Jun Takahashi and Hiroshi Fujiwara even moreso — that it's nearly impossible to catalogue every single one of their team-ups. But UNDERCOVER and fragment's latest collaboration stands tall if only because it's the first one to actually hit the runway.

First seen during UNDERCOVER's Fall/Winter 2023 runway show — note that only UC's womenswear collections are presented on Paris' catwalks, its men's lines are revealed as lookbooks — the new UNDERCOVER x fragment design is one big ode to Manuel Göttsching.

Don't know who that is? Better read up, or else some streetwear gatekeep-y type is gonna quiz you for wearing something with his name on it.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

I assume if you're willing to spend the better part of $1,000 on a hairy checkerboard wool coat, $300 on a half-fair isle knit sweater, or even $100 on a co-branded UNDERCOVER/fragment T-shirt, you're willing to do a little research into Göttsching, though.

And, to be fair, Manuel Göttsching is really only obscure if you aren't well-read into the history of electronic music, though that likely includes most of the population (myself included).

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Long story short, Göttsching was a pioneering electronic dabbler whose 1984 record E2-E4 was proved so widely influential that he was once jokingly called the "Göttfather" of contemporary electronic music.

1 / 14
UNDERCOVER

E2-E4's patterned cover and spaced-out branding directly informs the UNDERCOVER x fragment collab, which is less of a collab and more like Fujiwara's favorite clothes — bombers, knit sweaters — remade with a thematic pattern, colors, and logos.

Which really sums up a lot of fragment design's output in general, really.

1 / 13
UNDERCOVER

UNDERCOVER and fragment have overlapped plenty of times in the past, stretching back to when Takahashi and Fujiwara opened pioneering retailer NOWHERE over three decades ago and as recently as when UC and fragment dropped a four-figure leather down jacket for UNDERCOVER's 30th anniversary.

But UC and fragment also share collaborative traits, frequently teaming up with Nike, assorted luxury labels, and even random partners like clout-seeking car companies.

UNDERCOVER and fragment design's FW23 collab, which hits UC's web store on November 11, is less of a landmark moment in their history and more of a fun idea turned into a surprisingly expansive luxury line.

At least Takahashi finally got Fujiwara on the runway.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Stroy Check Shirt Jacket
Carhartt WIP
$220
Image on Highsnobiety
Geodesic Shell Pants
The North Face
$495
Image on Highsnobiety
ProGrid Omni 9
Saucony
$210
We Recommend
  • jaden smith msftsrep new balance shoe
    EXCLUSIVE: Jaden Smith & New Balance's 0.01 Collab Does the 550 One Better
    • Sneakers
  • japanese clothing brands
    38 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Moncler & fragment design Call On LOVOT the Robot
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    14 Camp Collar Shirt Designs to Welcome Summer
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Why fragment design Will Never Die
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Walter Chiapponi front row at Loewe Spring/Summer 2024 runway show
    News Flash: Fashion Still Run By White Men 
    • Style
  • Photos of Brain Dead & Oakley's collaborative Sub Zero & Eye Jacket sunglasses and Paguro Slides
    Ice Cold: Brain Dead & Oakley Collab on a '90s Classic
    • Style
  • pixar history
    The Story of Pixar: From Building Computers to 18 Academy Award Wins
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Pixar, STORY. mfg & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • best saucony sneakers
    Saucony Is On a Winning Streak
    • Sneakers
  • New Balance's denim 550 & 580 sneakers for Fall/Winter 2023.
    Patchwork Denim Is a Great Look For New Balance's 580 & 550
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023