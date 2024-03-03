These Ain't Your Typical Clarks

Sign up to never miss a drop
Union LA recently debuted its Spring 2024 collection featuring its new-season streetwear (it's okay; Chris Gibbs is proud to call his pieces streetwear). Amongst the offering of nice spring wears, the brand also teased a pretty cool-looking collaboration with Clarks Originals.

Between Union's transitional layers, the label offered first looks at its Clarks team-up, which sees the brand take on the trendy Wallabee shoe.

The Clarks Wallabee has undergone many makeovers in the past few years: they've been given snakeskin upgrades, turned into puffers for your feet, and even skeleton-ized. It's time for a Union treatment.

Union's Wallabees aren't your normal Wallabees, of course. The brand has again lent its unexpected design codes to the Wallabee, resulting in a take that's truly like no other.

The Union x Clarks Wallabee's upper is particularly intriguing, boasting a combination of suede and spongey mesh panels. In turn, there's classic Wallabee action, but it's also breathable (perfect timing for the warmer seasons, might I add).

Union's low-cut Clarks shoe preserves the Wallabee's crepe sole and signature shoelace system. At the same time, Wallabees present collaborative sign-offs, including Union badges and dual-effort logos.

As revealed in the Spring 2024 preview, Union's Clarks Wallabees come in a pale colorway with reddish details. Union also revealed a dark green version, style with super nice denim trousers in a recent teaser (fans begged for details on the pants in the comments).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

When Union's Spring 2024 collection launched in February, we thought it'd be a little further into the season before we see the Clarks collab. It turns out the drop is closer than we thought.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Union LA's Clarks Wallabee collaboration is scheduled to release on March 7. Expect the cool shoes to slide in on Union and Clarks' websites on launch day.

And if that isn't enough Union for you, the brand also confirmed that more collaborative Nike sneakers are on the way for the season. Oh, let it be the Field Generals.

