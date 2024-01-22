Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Union's New Nike Collab Is So Very Union

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Eyes up, Union fans. Chris Gibbs' brand is back with another Nike shoe, and we must say: it looks undoubtedly...Union, judging by these first looks. I'll explain.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

For its latest with Swoosh, Union takes on the Nike Field General '82 sneaker, a model designed initially for the gridiron.

Union's pairs may look nothing like the originals from the 80s, but it's still a very on-brand take by the label.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Union's Field General boasts a sort of deconstructed look, offering several overlapping layers for the upper. Suede textures top what looks like leather moments, while a tumbled Swoosh extends over a netted mesh panel. The same mesh also comprises the toe box.

The Union x Nike sneaker is then dressed in ice cream-level hues of brown and cream with pink hints, with the tasty colorblocking truly spotlighting the material story. It's Union all the way, honestly.

We've seen Union deliver unique builds topped with bold colorways with previous Nike projects, resulting in releases like layered Cortez sneakers and Jordan 4s with foldover tongues. Just last year, Union and Bephie's Beauty Supply blessed us with woven Jordan 1 sneakers.

When reveals roll around, Union's sneakers usually take folks by surprise because they're often unexpected, colorful, and very different from the original sneaker — which I think is great, by the way.

Although all Union collabs aren't my style, I always appreciate the creativity that goes into them with the cool materials and designs. Simply, Union knows how to keep folks on their toes with its sneaker team-ups.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Union's Nike Field General has sneakerheads divided right now, as with most first looks. But I suspect many will change their minds when the pairs release during Summer 2024.

In short, these will likely end up in a lot of online carts on launch day. Let's hope that successful checkouts will follow.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Palermo
PUMA
$100
Image on Highsnobiety
Eternal Zip
entire studios
$185
Image on Highsnobiety
Sacoche Screen Shoulder B
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$155
We Recommend
  • Nike SB x Powerpuff Girls Blossom
    Pretty in Pink: The Best of Pink Sneakers
    • Sneakers
  • waterproof shoes
    Wet Weather Is No Match for These Waterproof Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • 1017 ALYX 9SM nike air force 1 low
    1017 ALYX 9SM's New Nike AF1 Lows Are a "Work in Progress"
    • Sneakers
  • Tom Sachs x Nikecraft
    Here's Where to Cop All Colors of the Tom Sachs x Nikecraft General Purpose Shoe
    • Sneakers
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Miu Miu's menswear collection, including a denim jacket & hoodie
    Miu Miu Menswear Is Here. Can It Live Up to Miu Miu Womenswear?
    • Style
  • models wear carhartt wip's spring/summer 2024 collection
    French Riviera Carhartt? WIP Makes It So
    • Style
  • Singer Eric Nam wears KENZO's FW24 menswear collection
    KENZO FW24 Was Eric Nam's 'Harry Potter' Moment
    • Style
  • union nike field general collab
    Union's New Nike Collab Is So Very Union
    • Sneakers
  • Pusha T attends Kim Jones' Dior Fall/Winter 2024 menswear collection runway show
    Pusha T Took Us to Dior's "Timeless" FW24 Show (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • jacquemus nike j force 1 low 2024
    Jacquemus' J Force 1s Are Back & Earthy as Hell
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023