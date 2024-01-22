Union's New Nike Collab Is So Very Union

Eyes up, Union fans. Chris Gibbs' brand is back with another Nike shoe, and we must say: it looks undoubtedly...Union, judging by these first looks. I'll explain.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

For its latest with Swoosh, Union takes on the Nike Field General '82 sneaker, a model designed initially for the gridiron.

Union's pairs may look nothing like the originals from the 80s, but it's still a very on-brand take by the label.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Union's Field General boasts a sort of deconstructed look, offering several overlapping layers for the upper. Suede textures top what looks like leather moments, while a tumbled Swoosh extends over a netted mesh panel. The same mesh also comprises the toe box.

The Union x Nike sneaker is then dressed in ice cream-level hues of brown and cream with pink hints, with the tasty colorblocking truly spotlighting the material story. It's Union all the way, honestly.

We've seen Union deliver unique builds topped with bold colorways with previous Nike projects, resulting in releases like layered Cortez sneakers and Jordan 4s with foldover tongues. Just last year, Union and Bephie's Beauty Supply blessed us with woven Jordan 1 sneakers.

When reveals roll around, Union's sneakers usually take folks by surprise because they're often unexpected, colorful, and very different from the original sneaker — which I think is great, by the way.

Although all Union collabs aren't my style, I always appreciate the creativity that goes into them with the cool materials and designs. Simply, Union knows how to keep folks on their toes with its sneaker team-ups.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Union's Nike Field General has sneakerheads divided right now, as with most first looks. But I suspect many will change their minds when the pairs release during Summer 2024.

In short, these will likely end up in a lot of online carts on launch day. Let's hope that successful checkouts will follow.