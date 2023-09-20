Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

UNIQLO U’s FW23 Collection Is Forecast-Proof

in StyleWords By Jade Gomez
1 / 6
UNIQLO

UNIQLO’s reputation as a one-stop-shop for basics isn’t going anywhere. The retailer’s new  UNIQLO U Fall/Winter 2023 collection will carry many a closet  into the winter months, offering  capsule wardrobe staples that won’t sit at the bottom of your drawers when the season is over. 

Available at UNIQLO’s website on October 6, the massive collection offers up subtle upgrades to traditional UNIQLO faves like the puffer jacket, now boasting an oversized silhouette and an adjustable hem. Flannel pants are cozy while avoiding pajama territory, and breathable, wide-leg pants give enough room to layer leggings underneath (perfect for a chilly commute). Straight, boxier cuts are offered across their selection of dress shirts, bottoms, and outerwear, ideal for the awkward transition from slight breeze to full-on blizzard.

UNIQLO U also delivers in the accessories department. My trusty UNIQLO crescent bag can’t fit a hat and along with  the absurd number of Sonny Angels I must carry at all times — but luckily,  the new collection introduces an updated version of the brand’s drawstring tote.  There’s also a sleek, utilitarian backpack with multiple pockets, including a storage compartment at the bottom. It’s water-repellent, but UNIQLO’s website mentions that the bag’s liquid-proof finish isn’t permanent. I’d hold off on snorkeling. 

1 / 6
UNIQLO

UNIQLO U is a sub-label specializing in what the company calls “Future LifeWear Essentials.” In collaboration with UNIQLO’s Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire, the brand’s  Research and Development Centers experiment with new materials and details to ensure its designs are as functional as they are stylish: Brushed jersey knits  prevent what I like to call “itchy sweater syndrome,” trench coats feature hidden buttons, and cotton denim moves more fluidly than traditional jeans. 

There are also some eco-conscious options in the collection as part of UNIQLO’s sustainability model. The jeans in the collection are made with its “Blue Cycle” stamp of approval, meaning less water and handiwork are used to create distressing and artificial wear, instead utilizing special washing techniques and lasers for that worn-in look.

UNIQLO U’s new range is cold weather-ready, but who knows what this season may bring. Those looking for more warmth in the wintertime may still need to re-up on the brand’s famous HEATTECH innerwear as an added layer. Luckily, UNIQLO will have everything in one spot.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Printed Shirt
Vilebrequin x Highsnobiet
$235
Image on Highsnobiety
Sacoche Screen Shoulder B
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
Club C
Reebok
$130
We Recommend
  • best puffer jackets
    15 Puffer Jackets To Ease Into Fall With
    • Style
  • labor day discounts
    The Best Labor Day Discounts Happening Today
    • Style
  • japanese clothing brands
    37 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    There's Power in a Plain Tank Top
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Staple Tees in the World, Ranked by Weight
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Diesel Spring/Summer 2024 show
    Glenn Martens' Diesel Upped the Ant-e In Milan
    • Style
  • Kendall Jenner
    Kendall Jenner Ushers In Big Shirt & No Pants Season™
    • Style
  • Telfar & UGG's denim collaboration, including boots, bags, underwear, tights & T-shirts
    Telfar & UGG Reunited & It Feels so Denim Good
    • Style
  • Ephemeral Tattoo
    Ephemeral's 'Made-to-Fade' Tattoo Studios Are Closing Down
    • Beauty
  • adidas/Labrum
    Labrum’s West African Samba Has Landed
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    ASICS & GmbH Are In Cahoots Again (Shocker!)
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023