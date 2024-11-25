Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas' Classic Sneaker Gets Its Well-Deserved Flowers

Written by Tara Larson in Sneakers

The holidays may be in full swing, but cherry blossom season will be here before we know it.

adidas is getting ready for a special time of year with its new beautiful Superstar "Sakura" sneaker, which celebrates Tokyo's iconic annual tradition.

Shop adidas Superstar

The adidas Superstar "Sakura" sneaker pays homage to Tokyo's cherry blossom season, resulting in a detailed spin oozing with floral beauty.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The adidas shoe preserves most of the traditional adidas Superstar design, including the iconic Shell toe, joined by nods to the blossom season. There's the floral embroidery, stunning netted details, and even a translucent cherry blossom graphic on the outsole.

adidas has released cherry blossom-themed sneakers before, including a delicious ZX 8000 pack that dropped over four years ago.

It's time for a fresh bouquet of cherry blossoms for the feet.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The adidas Superstar Sakura sneakers are expected to launch drop in spring, just in time for the delicate flowers to bloom.

Tara Larson
Freelance WriterTara Larson has over five years of experience writing about men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, entertainment, and lifestyle content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
  • adidas' Scrumptious Samba-Flavored Sneaker Is a Butter-Soft Treat
  • adidas’ Italian Sneaker Looks Best in a Canadian Tuxedo
What To Read Next
  • Rier Knows Its Salomon Shoe Is Impractical (EXCLUSIVE)
  • These Ultra-Slick GORE-TEX Nikes Eat Rainy Days for Breakfast
  • Thom Browne Says His First Sneaker Collab Could Only Be "With ASICS, of Course" (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Vans Turned Its Calmest Shredder into a Crazy Thick Clog
  • An adidas Sneaker So Good, Not Even Bad Weather Can Ruin Its Outfit
  • adidas' Italian Sneaker Is a Sweet Strawberry Açai Drink
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now