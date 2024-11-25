adidas' Classic Sneaker Gets Its Well-Deserved Flowers

The holidays may be in full swing, but cherry blossom season will be here before we know it.

adidas is getting ready for a special time of year with its new beautiful Superstar "Sakura" sneaker, which celebrates Tokyo's iconic annual tradition.

The adidas Superstar "Sakura" sneaker pays homage to Tokyo's cherry blossom season, resulting in a detailed spin oozing with floral beauty.

The adidas shoe preserves most of the traditional adidas Superstar design, including the iconic Shell toe, joined by nods to the blossom season. There's the floral embroidery, stunning netted details, and even a translucent cherry blossom graphic on the outsole.

adidas has released cherry blossom-themed sneakers before, including a delicious ZX 8000 pack that dropped over four years ago.

It's time for a fresh bouquet of cherry blossoms for the feet.

The adidas Superstar Sakura sneakers are expected to launch drop in spring, just in time for the delicate flowers to bloom.