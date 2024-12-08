adidas' Reborn Basketball Shoe Gets the Suave Update It Deserves

Since adidas' Jabbar sneaker returned earlier this year, the model has gone hit for hit with its drops, and the latest and most stylish release yet advances the shoe's killer run.

For those who missed it, the brand reintroduced Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's eponymous model earlier this year. The NBA legend's signature shoes debuted over four decades ago, and now, they're back and getting lots of love from adidas.

The newest Jabbar shoes, the "Suede Pack," sees the soft velvety material cover the uppers of three new sneakers. The creamy design is a departure from recent pairs, which featured mostly crisp leather (outside of that one suede drop by atmos Japan).

Not only is the material eye-catching but so are the colors. The Jabbar Hi appears in a classic, bold royal blue hue, while the Jabbar Lo is dipped in striking red and green. Each sneaker includes a cream-colored Three Stripe graphic on the sides, plus matching laces and heel tabs.

If suede is more your vibe, look no further than the newest adidas Jabbar sneakers. As I write this, the adidas Jabbar "Suede Pack" sneakers are currently available on adidas' website.