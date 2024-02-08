For Valentine's Day, Tinder Is Giving Away Free Couples Tattoo Cover Ups

Ah, young love. It'll drive you crazy — so crazy that getting a tattoo of your partner's name seems like a good idea. This Valentine's Day, tattoo parlors in four major cities are offering free cover-ups to hopeless romantics inked with reminders of their ex.

The initiative, launched by Tinder, invites singles with "ex-inspired ink" to apply for a tattoo redo at Inked NYC, Inked Miami, Alium Tattoo in Los Angeles, or No Good Tattoo in Austin. The application is simple — all you have to do is explain why you regret your old ink (creativity is encouraged) and describe what you want to get it covered up with. Winners will be contacted on February 20 to schedule a consultation.

Earlier this year, Tinder launched a survey of single adults with tattoos. Of those with ex-inspired ink, 52 percent said they'd like a cover-up. And 43 percent of all singles surveyed said dating someone with a tattoo from a previous relationship would be a "dealbreaker."

Cringey couples tattoos have long been a source of sordid fascination. We've seen plenty of celebrities, from Angelina Jolie to Pete Davidson, pay homage to their then-partners in ink — Jolie's famous "Billy Bob" tattoo and Davidson's "My Girl is a Lawyer" tattoo, a reference to Kim Kardashian, inspired numerous tabloid headlines. But love fades, and so did their tattoos.

If you're lucky, so will yours. You have until February 16 to submit your application for a cover-up.