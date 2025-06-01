Why Are Van Gogh's Collabs So Good?

Producing back-to-back bangers is not an easy task, but it is for the Van Gogh Museum. The Amsterdam-based institution, which houses Vincent Van Gogh's most famous works and then some, is also behind some of the coolest fashion collaborations in the game.

Take BAPE x Van Gogh Museum, for instance. The two minds have already long crossed over into each other's worlds, fashion and art. So, it felt like only a matter of time before they found each other.

The results are pretty good, if not one of BAPE's best. The collaborative collection includes t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, sweatshirts, and Shark hoodies, marrying BAPE's classic designs with Van Gogh's iconic artworks.

For example, BAPE's Shark hoodie follows a spliced design concept, offering half a Van Gogh Almond Blossoms painting and half BAPE CAMO. Elsewhere, crisp white tees feature neat mashup graphics, such as redesigned Ape heads or a Baby Milo using an animated Sunflowers painting as a pillow.

The collaboration, which drops on May 31 at BAPE, even come packaged in poster cases, making them true works of wearable art.

Van Gogh's great collabs don't stop there, though. The museum has been dropping some serious stylish heaters for the past few years now.

There was also the Van Gogh Museum x Vans collab (Van Gogh Vans? It doesn't get any more fitting than that alone).

The linkup debuted in 2018 and was quite massive (and artful). The pairing dropped collaborative clothes and classic Vans skate shoes, all adorned with Van Gogh's most famed works. Imagine Van Gogh's Self-Portrait as a Painter staring back at you while practicing kickflips in the collaboration's Authentic sneakers.

It wouldn't be the first time Vans let fans wear their favorite artist's work (the skate shoe brand has also collaborated with New York's MoMA and LA's MOCA museum previously).

The Van Gogh Museum also teamed up with the Japanese label UNUSED for a Spring/Summer 2019 project, which featured airy button-up shirts and tees fully decorated with Small Bottle with Peonies and Blue Delphinium and Pieta graphics.

Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper also delivered two capsules with the Van Gogh institution in 2020, offering reimagined summer shirts and coats splashed with the artist's unmistakable art.

But why are the best collaborations coming from Van Gogh? It may be because they don't come off as cringe, try-hard projects. The team-ups feel very natural and oftentimes make a lot of sense for both sides.

Plus, Van Gogh and these fashion labels often pair well visually, as evident with the satisfying meeting of BAPE's camouflage print with Van Gogh's blossoms. Who would've thought? Van Gogh and BAPE did.

