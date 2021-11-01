These MOCA Vans Are a Work of Art

Brand: MOCA x Vans

Model: Classic Slip-On, Sk8-Hi, Authentic, and EVDNT UltimateWaffle

Release Date: November 2021

Price: TBC

Buy: Online at Vans

Editor's Notes: Still pining over long past raffle Ls on the Travis Scott Nike Air Jordan 1s and AJ1 "Mocha?" I know the feeling. Although you won't get your coffee-colored sneaker fix here, if you squint hard enough, "MOCA" is pretty much "Mocha," anyway.

Jokes aside, Vans has teamed up with The Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) for its first-ever collaboration with a Los Angeles cultural institution in celebration of art, culture, and shared Californian roots. While this is the first collaboration between Vans and an LA-based institution, it is not its first artistic-led project.

In partnership with the iconic New York Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Vans launched an extensive collection of footwear and apparel that explored the works of some of the world's most renowned artists, from Edvard Munch to Jackson Pollock. This collection, it would seem, would be the catalyst to a wider celebration of arts and culture through sneakers and style.

The new project alongside MOCA is set to be delivered in two parts, with the first leading with Vans' most iconic silhouettes decorated with the MOCA logo and a dot pattern print. Drop two, which is yet to be revealed, will feature artwork from three California artists.

