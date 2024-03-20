Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

OG Skate Photog Atiba Jefferson Is Ushering In Vans' New Era

in SneakersWords By Karen Fratti

There are exciting things down the road for Vans, which tapped OG skateboarding photographer Atiba Jefferson to head up its latest side project. After launching its luxury line, OTW last year, the iconic skateboard and streetwear brand has tapped Jefferson to kick things off with Always Pushing, its latest campaign. 

And there might not be anyone better or more made for the gig at Vans than Jefferson.

Jefferson is currently a staff photographer for the equally legendary Thrasher magazine, a position he earned by documenting the skate scene for decades. His resume also includes inimitable shots of NBA stars like LeBron James and Kobe Bryant and album covers for Bad Brains, Turnstile, and Tom Morello, two of which have received their own Vans sneaker collabs.

Jefferson gets it. He’s one of the original skaters and photographers to bring the scene to the forefront of pop culture, so who better than to carry the torch forward at Vans?

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

At Vans, Jefferson will lead the campaign dedicated to Vans’ history, with aims to refresh, reinvent, and reinvigorate the skate brand.

After accepting the position, Jefferson posted on Instagram that back in 1990 he made a $5 deposit in a savings account to buy his first pair of Vans chukka boots. He has history here.

He's “stoked” to work on new projects that push his fave brand into the future by "unlocking a global network of trailblazers," according to a Vans press release.

Already people on Insta are clamoring for Jefferson to bring back the chukka as a first order of business and it’s a pretty welcome idea. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

There’s no word yet on exactly what Jefferson will be working on, but whatever is to come is bound to be worth looking at, at the very least.

As for the campaign itself, “Always Pushing is a renewal of Vans’ commitment to pushing skateboarding forward," Drieke Leenknegt, Vans Global Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement. "Like the generation that founded Vans’ non-conforming, ‘Off The Wall’ mindset, we also serve the future generation that looks to skateboarding and the culture that surrounds it to drive progression and positive change.”  

So…OG chukka boots all around, right? 

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
adidas
Samba OG
$130
Image on Highsnobiety
Our Legacy
Coach Shirt
$375
Image on Highsnobiety
Carne Bollente
Doggy Style Keychain
$30
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • best sneaker releases jan week 4 main
    From KENZO to HOKA, Shop This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Vans OTW's redesigned Half-Cab sneaker with tweed checkerboad
    The First Shoe From Vans' New High-End Line Is Surprisingly Familiar
    • Sneakers
  • Artist Atiba Jefferson’s at Miami Art Basel celebrating their show
    Atiba Jefferson's solo show was 27 years in the making
    • Culture
  • designer shirts
    These Designer Shirts Are Made With The Finest Fabrics
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • skater Christion Hosoi photographed by Atiba Jefferson
    OG Skate Photog Atiba Jefferson Is Ushering In Vans' New Era
    • Sneakers
  • PUMA's OPEN YY sneaker collab
    PUMA's Best Shoe Is Ready for Primetime
    • Sneakers
  • Taylor Russell wears a blue hat, oversized white shirt, washed jeans, and black heeled boots
    Taylor Russell Knows the Secret Sauce of Masterclass Menswear
    • Style
  • WSR main Mar week 3
    From Nike to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Moon Oral Beauty Skinification
    Open Wide: 'Skinification' Is Coming For Your Mouth
    • Beauty
  • Maison Margiela tabiology
    Tabi or Not Tabi: Margiela's Signature Shoe Exists in All Dimensions (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024