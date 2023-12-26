The First Shoe From Vans' New High-End Line Is Surprisingly Familiar

After just a sneak peek at Vans’ top-tier OTW line during Paris Fashion Week in 2023, the skate brand is finally starting to reveal some of the shoes that stans of the ultimate skater sneaker can look forward to when the sub-label officially launches in 2024.

OTW, which stands for “Off The Wall,” will replace Vault by Vans as the top tier category for the company’s luxury shoes and designer collabs in 2024.

And what they’ve been cooking up looks very good, if the chunky Half Cab boot revealed by first-look imagery shared on social media is anything to go by.

The new shoe elevates the time-honored Half Cab style by turning it into a mid-ankle boot, with a big Vibram sole that makes it feel more like an après snowboarding boot than a skate shoe.

This OTW boot turns the OG sneaker into a luxe, fashion-forward boot suitable for Vans’ new imprint, with premium materials on the upper and a chunky sole that gives weight to the classic silhouette.

There are also glimpses of another tweed Half Cab in Vans' black-and-white checkered print and all-black trail shoe that riffs on the Old Skool shoe. These first OTW looks are a statement in and of themselves about using the past to inform future creations.

OTW creative director Ian Ginoza told Highsnobiety earlier this year that he aims to reinvent Vans classics and innovate new looks entirely when needed .

“On the new classics build, there is a team working to make sure that every detail from the OG iterations that people loved is maintained,” Ginoza said.

“And then on others, [we're] not as obligated to the past and more just trying to push into the future with the mindset of our origins rather than literal aesthetics or iconography.”

Last year marked the 30th anniversary of the Half Cab and to celebrate, Vans re-released classic iterations of the style as well as fresh collabs, like the similarly boot-inspired Half Cab Timberland.

This OTW boot, presumably launching in February, stands in good company.

Pro-skater Steve Caballero first collaborated with Vans in the late eighties to create the original sneaker that was originally more of a high-top skate shoe.

By 1992, Caballero had noticed that skaters on the street were modifying the uppers of his shoe to make them more of a mid-top to better do tricks, giving way to the silhouette most Vans devotees will recognize as the trademarked Half Cab look, named so for Cabellero’s signature trick.

Given that the Half Cab was effectively created by actual Vans wearers, the first OTW boot is both a nod to the history of the lifestyle brand and a clear indication that you can reinvent a classic for new tastes.