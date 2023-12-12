Atiba Jefferson's solo show was 27 years in the making

The art and skate world descended upon the Miami Design District Thursday night to celebrate the opening of skate photography legend Atiba Jefferson’s first show.

For the first time in his 27 year career, over 100 images were on view. The show, curated by Architecture in collaboration with Jefferson and powered by OTW by Vans, features photographs spanning the decades, from the mid '90s to present day, and includes rarely exhibited archival video works, too. Some familiar faces in the mix are legendary athletes such as Tony Hawk, Kareem Campbell, Eric Koston, Andrew Reynolds, Tyshawn Jones, and Sage Elsesser; Jefferson's images depict the journey of both his career and the careers of the many people who show up in his work.

The exhibition brings together skate’s top talents as well as several of Virgil Abloh’s friends and collaborators in recognition of the significance of Atiba’s work and elevating Black voices in skateboarding. We caught up with Atiba and Ian Ginoza, VP of Creative Direction for OTW Vans, for a special sneak preview, and to learn more.

Atiba Jefferson / OTW by Vans

Why did you decide to have your first solo show now, after 25 years?

Atiba Jefferson: This is my first all-skateboarding show. It was Architecture's idea to do all skate and I’m truly so glad they made me do it. I’m so happy with everything they did.

What or who inspired you when putting the show together?

AJ: I sent thousands of photos, and Mahfuz and Henry from Arch edited. They have great taste in knowing skateboarding from a different perspective.

Do you have a favorite image? What about it stands out to you?

AJ: I love them all but moments with those who are no longer with us mean so much to me. But Tyshawn kickflip train tracks is always a fav.

How did Virgil inspire your work throughout the years?

AJ: After meeting Virgil, it changed my life and work in many different ways. Meeting him at the launch of Off-White Nike, I wasn’t aware of who he was and I see LeBron and Koston there... I’m like this dude has a reach. Then going to his show in Paris... blew me away to see sound design, set design that was on another level; was crazy and then the clothing design was mind-blowing. But then becoming friends and learning someone had the same love for skateboarding, jazz music, art, basketball and so many things made our connection so natural and strong. But also a work ethic like no other. He inspired me to work hard and be the best I can be.

How did you initially get started in photography? And how did you make the transition into skate photography (or is that how it all started)?

AJ: Skateboarding was the gateway to so many things but staring at a magazine was a great seed to photography. I never thought I would be a “Pro” photographer, it really just happened from a love of photography and skateboarding. I was lucky to have great opportunities assisting Grant Brittain.

Who was your favorite skater to shoot?

AJ: My favorites are anyone who’s trying 110 percent.

Who was your favorite subject to shoot?

AJ: I love to shoot things I’m a fan of.

What was it like growing up in Colorado? Has that inspired your work at all?

AJ: I grew up in a small town. It gave me a different perspective I think; there is an innocence that I like about small towns. It’s beautiful and so easy to be inspired.

Atiba Jefferson / OTW by Vans

How long have you known Atiba?

Ian Ginoza: Wow, I’m not even sure... maybe 25 years? I met him through a dear mutual friend, Keith Hufnagel, in San Francisco. Rest in love, Keith.

Is this the first time you have worked together on a project like this?

IG: On a project like this, for sure, as I believe this is Atiba’s first and most comprehensive show to date.

What made OTW collaborate with Atiba and “power” the exhibition?

IG: OTW by Vans has an organic connection to the cultures and subcultures of style, design, art and music — all through the lens of skateboarding. Atiba is a natural part of the communities and culture that OTW cherishes, holds dear, and is a part of. I look at it more as friends supporting friends.

What's your favorite sneaker? and How would you describe your personal style?

IG: Vans Authentic, full stop. As far as personal style... relaxed.

How did the collaboration with Sterling Ruby come about?

IG: I was always a fan, and we had some mutual friends and it started from there.

Can you give us any hints as to what the collection will be like? Will it be a shoe or apparel as well?

IG: I can’t reveal too much on it but what I can say is this is not a single collection partnership by any means. I’m excited to see it reveal itself soon and in future collections to come.

Atiba Jefferson / OTW by Vans

The opening was a big night in Miami and an exciting alternative to see over Art Basel week, special guests included Mark Gonzalez, Kid Cudi, Reese La Flare, Beatrice Domond, Effron, Evan Mock, Sage Elsesser and Shannon Abloh of Virgil Abloh Securities.