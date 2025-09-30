Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Yeah, It’s a Vans Skate Shoe. But It’s Also Wearable Art

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Last year, veteran skate photographer Atiba Jefferson ushered in a new era for Vans through a campaign he lensed. This year, he takes things one step further. 

The photographer released a sneaker with Vans’ high-end OTW line merely two weeks ago, covered in black-and-white images of esteemed skateboarder John Cardie and Franz Lyons of the American rock band Turnstile. That’s quickly being followed by a full Atiba Jefferson x Vans collection, complete with sneakers, apparel, and accessories. 

Shop Vans x Atiba Jefferson
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This duo is really putting the work in.

The latest from Jefferson and Vans follows a precedent set by their previous sneaker release: This is skate-wear, but it’s also a wearable art gallery.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Sprinkled across the collection, which is titled United Through Skateboarding, you find some of Jefferson’s most famous photographs alongside new artwork. Plus, there's a custom logo and original artwork by Jefferson’s friend and graffiti artist Haze.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

An expansive release, the collection includes three shoe models (the Skate Half Cab, Old Skool 36+, and Curren Caples), each with a different photo of a legendary skater snapped by Jefferson on the insole. The accompanying clothing ranges from camouflage cargo pants to a green military overshirt with Jefferson’s favorite photo of skater John Cardiel embroidered across the back.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The collection is available to shop now on Vans’ website. But this duo is still not done, as a second drop is arriving on October 16. 

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tom Barker
Style EditorTom Barker is a writer reporting on all things style and shopping-related.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans Wrapped Its Ultra-Clean Skate Shoe in a Luxury Tweed Jacket
  • Vans' Quietly Luxe Skate Shoe Earns Its Spots
  • Vans' Oldest Skate Shoe Unleashes Its Wild Side & Then Some
  • Vans Balletcore'd Its Mary Jane Skate Shoes
  • Vans’ Marshmallow-Flavored Skate Shoe Is a Classic at Its Sweetest
What To Read Next
  • adidas’ Most Classic Sneaker Barely Survived Bootcamp
  • NEEDLES Made the Cardigan Great. UNIQLO Makes It for Everyone
  • Yeah, It’s a Vans Skate Shoe. But It’s Also Wearable Art
  • Nike’s Chunkiest Sneaker Is Quietly Dressing In Croc
  • From Nike to Birkenstock, the Seven Best Sneakers to Cop Right Now
  • Only the Power of Virgil Abloh Could Revive One of Fashion's Great Lost Retailers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now