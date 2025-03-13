Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans’ Furry Loafer Brings Suit & Tie Swag to the Skate Park

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
abc-mart
1 / 4

Vans' suit and tie era is just getting started. For all of its shred-heavy legacy, Vans does dressy non-skate shoes with surprising ease, churning out uncharacteristically dapper Mary Janes and Wallabee-esque sneakers that are all class, no thrash. 

To really see Vans flex its luxe muscles, though, look no further than its catalog of spiffy loafers, specifically Vans' furry new Skate Loafer. This hairy good Skate Loafer wears a suede body elevated by a furry paneling that takes the thrash brand's luxury leanings to a whole new level.

shop vans here
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

This skate loafer slip-on mixes Vans' classic vulcanized sole with a standard loafer upper, and the hair leather vamp's specialty dye means each skate-hoe-loafer will look a little different. It's giving custom.

Vans’ Skate Loafer, a spin on the old-school "Style 53" sneaker, is Vans' premier luxury slip-on, quietly reintroduced by Vans Japan in 2022.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Since then, Vans has proved it has a major range when it comes to loafers, cranking out slip-ons so nice you wouldn't dare crease them, much less skate in them. The only problem is that they’re hard to get on-foot.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Vans' existing catalog of traditional leather loafers are crisp, clean, and nothing to scoff at, but fur really has a way of taking things to the next level in fashion. Couple this with the hard-to-get nature of the shoe, the furry Vans Skate Loafer is only available in Vans Japan for $75, and you've got a full-on "It" sneaker in the making. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

CasioG-SHOCK Classic Central Cee Silver
$330.00
Available in:
One size
adidasMegaride Mary-Jane Taqwa Bint Ali
$220.00
Available in:
39 1/34044 2/3
Jil SanderFM5 Ring 4
$350.00
Available in:
SM
Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans' Skate Loafer Is Built To Thrash With a Touch of Class
    • Sneakers
  • The Only Way to Improve Vans' Skate Shoes: Add a Crushable Heel
    • Sneakers
  • Vans' New Skate Sneaker Comes in a Dapper Boat Shoe's Body
    • Sneakers
  • What's Better than Vans Skate Shoes? Hairy Vans Skate Shoes
    • Sneakers
  • Vans’ Luxe Skate Shoes Are Big & Puffy
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ Furry Loafer Brings Suit & Tie Swag to the Skate Park
    • Sneakers
  • Of All People, Dries Van Noten Designed the Single Best Post-Samba Sneaker
    • Sneakers
  • 25 Years Later, Nike's Coolest, Greyest Air Jordan 9 Is Back
    • Sneakers
  • Will Demna Save Gucci?
    • Style
  • How a 12-Year-Old A$AP Rocky Song Reawakened a Parisian Luxury Label
    • Style
  • Craving Color? These 8 Nike Field Generals Will Spice Up Your Palette
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now