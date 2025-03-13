Vans’ Furry Loafer Brings Suit & Tie Swag to the Skate Park

Vans' suit and tie era is just getting started. For all of its shred-heavy legacy, Vans does dressy non-skate shoes with surprising ease, churning out uncharacteristically dapper Mary Janes and Wallabee-esque sneakers that are all class, no thrash.

To really see Vans flex its luxe muscles, though, look no further than its catalog of spiffy loafers, specifically Vans' furry new Skate Loafer. This hairy good Skate Loafer wears a suede body elevated by a furry paneling that takes the thrash brand's luxury leanings to a whole new level.

This skate loafer slip-on mixes Vans' classic vulcanized sole with a standard loafer upper, and the hair leather vamp's specialty dye means each skate-hoe-loafer will look a little different. It's giving custom.

Vans’ Skate Loafer, a spin on the old-school "Style 53" sneaker, is Vans' premier luxury slip-on, quietly reintroduced by Vans Japan in 2022.

Since then, Vans has proved it has a major range when it comes to loafers, cranking out slip-ons so nice you wouldn't dare crease them, much less skate in them. The only problem is that they’re hard to get on-foot.

Vans' existing catalog of traditional leather loafers are crisp, clean, and nothing to scoff at, but fur really has a way of taking things to the next level in fashion. Couple this with the hard-to-get nature of the shoe, the furry Vans Skate Loafer is only available in Vans Japan for $75, and you've got a full-on "It" sneaker in the making.