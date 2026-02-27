Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans’ Cute Mary Jane Sneaker Has Been Hiding Its Not-So-Secret Grungy Side

Written by Alek Rose in Sneakers
Vans
Vans continues to reinvent its stock silhouette with inventive alterations. The low-profile vulcanized sole unit is, by now, iconic in its own right, and Vans is working overtime to find new ways to reshape its upper.

The Vans Mary Jane Lo Pro puts a whimsical spin on the skating silhouette with a buckled strap across the vamp, but this particular iteration has a grungier side, too, with a studded finish.

Thus far, one of our favorite releases of this silhouette came when Vans linked up with London brand Life Is Unfair to give us three takes on the model defined by hairy uppers.

Now, Vans is back again with more proof that the Mary Jane will play a major part in the rotation this summer. 

Built atop the brand’s signature rubber sole unit with textured grip outsole and padded insole, the Vans Mary Jane Lo Pro boasts a tactile velvet upper in a beautiful olive hue.

The defining detail of this pair though, is the grunge-inflected studs that sit along the buckled strap fastening. They stand in stark contrast to the cute character that is generally associated with the Mary Jane silhouette.

And there couldn’t be a better way for a brand like Vans to impart their skateboarding heritage on a silhouette like this. A subtle touch of rebellion goes a long way.

