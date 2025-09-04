Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Blurring The Line Between Skate Shoe & GORE-TEX Military Boot

Written by Riccardo Zazzini
Vans
Sure, skate shoes are made to take a beating. However, they’re rarely made as tough and weather-resistant as Vans’ new insulated Sk8 Hi sneakers. 

The classic high-top shoe is arriving as a rugged MTE boot with full GORE-TEX protection, chunky ALL-TRAC lug soles, and uppers that mix tough suede with ripstop panels and rubberized foxing. 

It’s almost as if a skate shoe combined with a tactical boot, and that light tan colorway only adds to the effect. As does the military green pair.

Meanwhile, the accompanying triple-black sneaker switches it into stealth mode.

The Sk8-Hi (born Style 38 in 1978) was the first padded-collar skate shoe and is today a pillar of Vans' classic skate shoes.

The brand’s MTE program takes that icon and outfits it for all conditions, meaning insulation, waterproof membranes, and grippy outsoles are all involved.

While we've been seeing Vans venture further into trail shoe territory of late, making rugged footwear out of its Old Skool skate shoe or luxe Vibram-soled mid-tops, the Sk8-Hi MTE is surprisingly rugged for the Californian label.

The all-weather boots are available now via Vans' website for $180, ready for whatever winter throws at them.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
