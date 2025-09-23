Vans' Toughest Trail Shoe Gone GORE-TEX Beast

Vans has managed to turn its most advanced trail shoe into an even bigger outdoor beast.

The latest Crosspath maintains its signature trail-ready touches while also getting treated to some new tech. Specifically, the newest Crosspath XC comes wrapped in GORE-TEX Invisible Fit, which makes the sneaker even more breathable and waterproof without compromising on the fit.

It also features trekking-specific Vibram soles, readying the Vans model for whatever terrains it encounters.

GORE-TEX? Vibram? All essentially wrapping a classic Vans skate shoe? Vans is doing it big with its beefy outdoor model. Well, models, that is.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Vans' skate shoes are thriving, yes. However, the brand is also cooking up nice outdoor shoes, such as the Ultrarange Neo MTE and Crosspath, which offer not only surprisingly good technical constructions but also great designs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Crosspath, in particular, debuted in 2024 as the brand's most progressive trail sneaker to date. And it only continues to level up. The latest GORE-TEX upgrade is proof.

For the Vans fans wondering, the Crosspath XC GORE-TEX sneaker is now available on Vans' website for $180 in dusty olive, all-black, and off-white colorways.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty