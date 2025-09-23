Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans' Toughest Trail Shoe Gone GORE-TEX Beast

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans has managed to turn its most advanced trail shoe into an even bigger outdoor beast.

The latest Crosspath maintains its signature trail-ready touches while also getting treated to some new tech. Specifically, the newest Crosspath XC comes wrapped in GORE-TEX Invisible Fit, which makes the sneaker even more breathable and waterproof without compromising on the fit.

Shop Vans

It also features trekking-specific Vibram soles, readying the Vans model for whatever terrains it encounters.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

GORE-TEX? Vibram? All essentially wrapping a classic Vans skate shoe? Vans is doing it big with its beefy outdoor model. Well, models, that is.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Vans' skate shoes are thriving, yes. However, the brand is also cooking up nice outdoor shoes, such as the Ultrarange Neo MTE and Crosspath, which offer not only surprisingly good technical constructions but also great designs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Crosspath, in particular, debuted in 2024 as the brand's most progressive trail sneaker to date. And it only continues to level up. The latest GORE-TEX upgrade is proof.

For the Vans fans wondering, the Crosspath XC GORE-TEX sneaker is now available on Vans' website for $180 in dusty olive, all-black, and off-white colorways.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
I LOVE NY® x HighsnobietySocks
$25.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Newly Waterproof Dunk Dives Into the Dark
  • A Rare GORE-TEX Makeover For a Stalwart Nike Classic
  • The All-Weather Perfection of Nike's GORE-TEX Air Force 1
  • Louis Vuitton Gone Vans
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
What To Read Next
  • A Classic Nike Skate Shoe With Top-Tier ACG Steez
  • Nike's Textural Campfire-Themed Air Max Is on Another Level of Cozy
  • Nike's Offbeat Air Max Loafer at Its Finest Hour
  • How Wild Can a Sneaker-Loafer Get?
  • No Small Watch Should Have All This Power
  • Vans' Toughest Trail Shoe Gone GORE-TEX Beast
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now