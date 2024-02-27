Sign up to never miss a drop
OTW by Vans' First Collab Is Loud Luxury

OTW by Vans, the skate brand’s new luxe sub-label, only launched last week but it’s wasting no time in collaborating as it previews its debut link up with S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA., the label of Los Angeles-based artist Sterling Ruby.

The collaboration features a new sneaker called Clash the Wall, a padded hi-top inspired by four Vans footwear icons in the Old Skool 36, the Authentic, the Mid-Skool 77, and the Sk8-Hi.

Realized by Vans OTW and Ruby in two monochromatic hues of neon green and orange, the collection has been designed to be a cohesive nod to the disruptive spirit inherent to Ruby’s artwork that has been fused with Vans’ famed skateboarding heritage.

The result? A bold, high-end mash-up of four Vans classics, dripped in vibrant fluorescence. Loud luxury, anyone?

“I loved skating, I still do. Everything about it represents freedom to me. From the simple rituals of dropping in on a vert ramp or grinding over a curb, the act of skateboarding defies gravity and is in and of itself rebellious,” said Ruby.

“This collaboration is a personal collaboration, the first S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. collaboration. Vans feels right to us, it defines a certain West Coast history.

“I don’t skate anymore, but I sometimes dream in skating. There’s a mindset and a flow that inspires the work.”

OTW by Vans’ S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. collaboration, which is set to land on February 29, is the latest in a string of recent releases, despite launching less than two months ago.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Starting out with a fresh take on the classic Half Cab sneaker in early January, OTW by Vans followed things up by revealing its first full collection of skate shoes and apparel last week.

“Skaters see the invisible. Where a pedestrian sees a bench, a skateboarder sees a million and one possibilities.” OTW creative director Ian Ginoza told Highsnobiety.

“OTW is not obligated to the past but more just trying to push into the future with the mindset of our origins rather than literal aesthetics or iconography.”

“OTW by Vans is a frontier for progression, experiences and collaboration. The skateboarding mindset is core to Vans, and OTW enriches that spirit through a distinct perspective to propel culture forward.”

