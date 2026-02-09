Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Vans’ New Skate Shoe Is so Chic, It Flips the Checkerboard

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 3

Vans took its most classic sneaker and upped it. Big time. The Vans Premium Authentic sneaker is wearable proof that you can, and in some cases should, reinvent the wheel.

And if that wheel just so happens to be printed with black and white checkers, all the better.

shop vans here

As much as Vans is known for creating board-ready gems, the brand is equally fond of that signature checkerboard print, which, as far as Vans is concerned, is the one true neutral.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But the Vans Premium Authentic sneaker takes this well-documented concept and elevates the staple pattern to luxe new heights with a smooth leather upper, heightened glossy sidewalls, and high-density rubber.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a classic Vans sneaker, made chicer in all the right places.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Something Vans does with renowned accuracy, increasingly so as of late, is do the same thing in a bunch of different ways. Vans checkered sneakers en masse represent many such cases. 

Want a checkered print sneaker with a fully knit upper? Vans has it. What about a checkerboard outsole? Yup, Vans has that too. Want a blinged-out checkered print Vans sneaker? Sure, have several

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Add in the Vans Premium Authentic sneaker, available on the Vans website for $90 and a checkered past doesn’t sound so bad after all.

shop vans here

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Vans’ Citrus-Flavored Trail Sneaker Is a Thirst-Quenching Treat
  • Vans’ Super-Beefy Sneaker Enters a Dad Shoe Flow State
  • Vans’ Exquisite Leather Skate Slipper Is as Tough as It Is Cozy
  • Vans' Gnarly Neon Sneaker Is the Best Type of Contradiction
What To Read Next
  • Vans’ New Skate Shoe Is so Chic, It Flips the Checkerboard
  • A Very LA Evening with adidas Originals & Highsnobiety
  • Vans’ Citrus-Flavored Trail Sneaker Is a Thirst-Quenching Treat
  • This Clothing Line Is Basically Just Luxury 'Twin Peaks' Merch
  • An Arte-ful Kind of Laceless Leather adidas Sneaker
  • New Balance’s GORE-TEX Dad Shoe Is Lowkey Rugged, Highkey Fresh
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now