Vans’ New Skate Shoe Is so Chic, It Flips the Checkerboard

Vans took its most classic sneaker and upped it. Big time. The Vans Premium Authentic sneaker is wearable proof that you can, and in some cases should, reinvent the wheel.

And if that wheel just so happens to be printed with black and white checkers, all the better.

As much as Vans is known for creating board-ready gems, the brand is equally fond of that signature checkerboard print, which, as far as Vans is concerned, is the one true neutral.

But the Vans Premium Authentic sneaker takes this well-documented concept and elevates the staple pattern to luxe new heights with a smooth leather upper, heightened glossy sidewalls, and high-density rubber.

It's a classic Vans sneaker, made chicer in all the right places.

Something Vans does with renowned accuracy, increasingly so as of late, is do the same thing in a bunch of different ways. Vans checkered sneakers en masse represent many such cases.

Want a checkered print sneaker with a fully knit upper? Vans has it. What about a checkerboard outsole? Yup, Vans has that too. Want a blinged-out checkered print Vans sneaker? Sure, have several.

Add in the Vans Premium Authentic sneaker, available on the Vans website for $90 and a checkered past doesn’t sound so bad after all.

