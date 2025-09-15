Vans Wrapped Its Ultra-Clean Skate Shoe in a Luxury Tweed Jacket

Vans has produced some pretty solid premium sneakers, some of which with luxury brand steez. Next up, the skateboarding label presents its cleanest tweed stepper yet.

The classic Authentic skate shoe has been summoned yet again for the latest premium makeover. The results are a simple all-white sneaker featuring crisp tweed uppers and a smooth suede-like toe box.

It's kind of similar to Zhang Quan's Knu Skool Tweed collab, hold the pearls.

And with those glossed-up white sidewalls, this particular tweed Authentic shoe isn't just a high-quality design. It's immensely clean, almost too clean for the skate parks.

Vans

But you can dirty up these Authentics if the occasion calls for it. After all, they're still very much Vans shoes at the end of the day, designed with all the signature skate-ready reinforcements for maximum support during sessions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It may not be another viral "Chanel" Vans or a Harris Tweed pair. But whether casually flexing or actually shredding, these luxe skate shoes satisfy.

And for those looking to add them to the rotation, the premium tweed Authentic skate shoes are now available on Vans' website for just $85.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty