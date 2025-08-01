Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Grandpa Swagger of Vans' Harris Tweed Skate Shoes

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

After Harris Tweed Nike Dunks come Harris Tweed Vans skate shoes.

Vans recently dropped a Premium Authentic sneaker crafted with the famous handspun wool from Scotland. Need more proof? The shoes are stamped with the official Harris Tweed badge on the tongue.

The tweed Vans shoes arrive in three stylishly elderly colorways, including tan brown, regular brown, and black/white, each receiving its own unique checkered pattern.

It's slowly turning into the year of Harris Tweed sneakers. PUMA released its classic Clyde model wrapped in the special wool material. The adidas Samba got a Harris-Tweed-inspired makeover, going quite literally grandpa mode for the fall season.

Nike also recently unveiled its Harris Tweed x Dunk collaboration, which comes in three color options, similar to the Vans Authentic shoes.

Speaking of which, the Vans Premium Authentic skate shoes are currently available on the brand's website for $110 each.

Vans has dropped endless luxe skate shoes this year, including cutesy, flat-soled Mary Janes. But this new Authentic is for skaters stealing their grandpa's swag.

