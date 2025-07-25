Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans' Premium Mule Is a Quiet Luxury Skate Slip-on

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Vans' premium imprint continues to produce some of the top-tier takes on the brand's most classic skate shoes. Even the line's mules are nice.

Take Vans' Premium Mule for example. It's essentially a "quiet luxury" version of the Style 17 slip-on, crafted with luxurious suede and high-quality leather trims.

It even comes in this super pleasing, calm beige colorway called "Peyote," which gives the sneaker a Fear of God-like energy. And the two minds have worked together before, but never for a mule that looks like FoG's California slide mashed with Vans' traditional fixings.

Like Vans' other mules and adventurous footwear, the premium mule keeps up the label's skate traditions, naturally. The mules feature durable soles with lug traction, which may come in handy more after the session.

Skate at your own risk in these slip-ons if you dare.

Launched earlier this year, the Vans Premium Mule is now available on the brand's website and at select retailers like UNDEFEATED for $120.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
