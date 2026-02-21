Vans’ Loaded Its Skinniest Skate Shoe With Lovely Looping Laces

With the announcement that Balenciaga is bringing back the Triple-S in the form of the Triple S.2 in 2026, the discourse around massive shoes and tiny shoes has, of course, returned.

After a few high-profile tiny shoes, ranging from the luxe heights of Dries Van Noten to the adidas Gazelle Lo Pro, shoes with barely-there sole units are everywhere but few are as well executed or as accessible as the Vans Premium Super Lowpro.

While the Vans Premium Super Lowpro is certainly in line with contemporary footwear trends, it actually stems from the Vans archive, dating back to the ‘80s.

The latest iteration of the design, however, comes with extra laces threaded across the vamp. Running from the midsole, through a loop on each side, and over the lacing column, they add a welcome extra element to the super understated design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Available in Black and Brown, the latest iterations of the silhouette look to a premium suede upper which slots the shoe perfectly into any lifestyle rotation.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The true beauty of this lightweight silhouette, though, comes in its versatility. With reduced branding, the low-profile of the shoe offers a wide range of styling options.

From shorts to tailored trousers, the Vans Premium Super Lowpro goes with absolutely everything, making it an essential tool as we move into the warmer months of the year.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.