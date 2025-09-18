Vans’ Superior Skate Shoe Has a Pocket Full of Sunshine

The Vans Skate AVE 2.0 sneaker is looking a lot brighter these days. That's largely thanks to its new sunset-inspired colorway that brings some serious shine to the sleek shredder.

Solar-powered skate shoes — in a sense.

The Skate AVE 2.0 wears a bright white upper, accented by an ombré mix of yellow and orange that embodies the warm hues of a scenic sunset. The celestial energy doesn't end there. The Skate AVE 2.0 also comes in a sky blue iteration as well.

But to be clear, the Skate AVE 2.0 is more than just a pretty face. It also has a toolkit full of board-friendly assets like the SickStick outsole, which essentially glues you to the board. Or makes it harder to fall off at the very least.

The Vans Skate AVE 2.0, designed by American skateboarder Anthony Van Engelen, borrows a few stylistic bits and bobs from classic Vans makes. Namely, the Old Skool's rounded upper and thickened outsole are present. And of course, the signature Jazz Stripe is there as well.

Available on the Vans website for $120.00, the Vans Skate AVE 2.0 sneaker represents all of the classic elements that makes Vans so darn good.

