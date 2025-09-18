Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Vans’ Superior Skate Shoe Has a Pocket Full of Sunshine

Written by Tayler Adigun
Vans
1 / 4

The Vans Skate AVE 2.0 sneaker is looking a lot brighter these days. That's largely thanks to its new sunset-inspired colorway that brings some serious shine to the sleek shredder.

Solar-powered skate shoes — in a sense.

The Skate AVE 2.0 wears a bright white upper, accented by an ombré mix of yellow and orange that embodies the warm hues of a scenic sunset. The celestial energy doesn't end there. The Skate AVE 2.0 also comes in a sky blue iteration as well.

But to be clear, the Skate AVE 2.0 is more than just a pretty face. It also has a toolkit full of board-friendly assets like the SickStick outsole, which essentially glues you to the board. Or makes it harder to fall off at the very least.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The Vans Skate AVE 2.0, designed by American skateboarder Anthony Van Engelen, borrows a few stylistic bits and bobs from classic Vans makes. Namely, the Old Skool's rounded upper and thickened outsole are present. And of course, the signature Jazz Stripe is there as well.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Available on the Vans website for $120.00, the Vans Skate AVE 2.0 sneaker represents all of the classic elements that makes Vans so darn good.

