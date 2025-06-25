Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Vans' Dummy Thique Skate Shoe Is (Almost) Too Luxe to Skate

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
Vans' thickest skate sneaker is also its most decadent. 

First and foremost, Vans' Skate Cab 4 shoe is a real deal thrasher. But it possesses some real style savviness as well.

The Vans Skate Cab 4 sneaker is a reissue of American skateboarder Steve Caballero's signature Vans shoe, now with a luxe caramel upper that makes it the most fashion-forward of Caballero's signature Vans offerings. 

To be clear, though, the Skate Cab sneaker is more than just its good looks. According to the Vans site itself, the Skate Cab 4 has a "killer boardfeel," and while I'm no Tony Hawk (or Steve Caballero for that matter), the specs on the site have me inclined to believe these claims.

Vans' Skate Cab 4 sneaker wears a densely padded collar for added ankle support with an internal tongue strap that keeps things in place. Quadruple-reinforced stitching enhances the sneaker's durability, while the PopCush footbed, Vans' signature high-impact internal cushioning, provides comfort during extended skate sessions.

But perhaps the most board-forward attribute of this sneaker comes in the form of a super grippy outsole. Vans' SickStick rubber is, well, sticky and that grip helps keep the shoe on the board.

All of this is well and fine, but the Skate Cab 4 sneaker's best quality, as far as style is concerned, is its overall lewk. See, the padded collar has its functional purpose, but it also bolsters the luxe look of the sneaker thanks to that thickness. That dense chunkiness, all dripped in brown suede, adds a layer of richness to the decidedly rugged sneaker. Even the serif “CAB” lettering on the tongue has a certain preppy vibe that makes this sneaker, available on the Vans' website for $100, as good-looking as it is hardwearing. The duality of Cab!

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
