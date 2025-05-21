Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The Hairy Good Vans Fisherman Shoe With a Hidden Stash Pocket

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Vans
1 / 3

In the current footwear zeitgeist, it's not just enough for a sneaker to be a sneaker— it has to give us more. It has to be more. For Vans, this "more" looks like the Vans Old Skool Doobie sneaker, which has a tongue that doubles as a nifty stash pocket.

The Doobie sneaker has that classic Vans Old Skool frame, upgraded with some fine tuning.

shop vans here

In addition to the hidden net pocket integrated in the tongue, the Doobie Old Skool shoe also has reinforced stitching at high-wear areas like the heel cap, so it's basically shred-proof.

And as always, the Doobie is fitted with Vans' PopCush insoles, which offer enhanced impact cushioning for additional protection that doesn't jeopardize that classic on-board feel.

Moisture is also a non-factor for Vans’ Doobie sneaker as it's made with waterproof hairy suede, which keeps things dry but also texturally interesting.

And as we’ve seen from brands like Nike and Aimé Leon Dore, water (or at least water-friendly) shoes are the moment.

Available on the Vans website for about $70, the Doobie sneaker is a collaboration with French skateboarder Victor "Doobie" Pellegrin, who is also a fisherman, which explains why the skate shoe was made to be so water-friendly (and its name).

It also explains why the sailor motifs were so heavy in the sneaker’s campaign imagery.

Even the shoe box features aquatic symbols like little fishies, a message in a bottle, and six-pack rings, because this sneaker keeps it reel.

Essentially, this Vans shoe represents everything Pellegrin stands for: Super sick skating and real deal fishing.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
