Converse’s New Slip-On Is Quite Van-Ish

Converse and Tokyo-based label Graphpaper just dropped a slip-on shoe that is very vans-coded. Meet the Jack Purcell.

The slip-on sneaker is a fine-grained suede iteration of a classic sneaker — a true elevated basic.

The sneaker comes in a cloudy heather gray, which is a part of Graphpaper's Autumn/Winter 2024 color palette.

Stylishly mute, the Jack Purcell slip-on sneaker is an adaptable addition to any wardrobe.

This ties in well with Graphpaper's dedicated focus on sublime subtleties. That is to say, Graphpaper isn't reinventing the wheel here, just giving it a sooty twist.

The white sole and elastic accents follow the stylistic foundation of most laceless skate shoe iterations, but the Jack Purcell sneaker has some simplistic brown accents etched across the tip of the outsole that provide some toned-down but unmissable distinction.

Now, in the world of skatewear and beyond, the slip-on sneaker silhouette has heavy and downright cultural, ties to Vans' enduring legacy in the skate sphere. Still, many a brand has released a version of this thrash-approved classic and the drops reach all ends of the style spectrum.

From Gucci's Tennis 1977 Slip-On Sneakers to Birkenstock's Oswego, the slip-on market has expanded beyond the bounds of bonafide skatewear to far-reaching fashion genres.

In fact, this isn't even the first time Converse has played around with the slip-on build. Its predecessor, the One Star CC Pro Suede Slip, has a similar suede upper and all the low-profile fixins of a scrumptious slip-on.

Now available online, the Jack Purcell slip-on sneaker's release is particularly well-timed, as the footwear industry is experiencing a gnarly skate shoe renaissance.

From Jordan chunksters to jeweled-out Vans, things are getting unignorably luxe and stylish in the skate shoe space.

This Jack Purcell slip-on is just the latest skate-happy sneaker to enter the ollie-tastic universe. A sartorial shred, if you will.