Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Vans' New Premium Line OTW Taps Back Into Its Off The Wall Roots

in CultureWords By Highsnobiety

Ladies and gentlemen, meet OTW by Vans.

Van's OTW (Off the Wall) is the skateboarding label's newest imprint, rooted in bringing back that true Off the Wall feel through premium products and collaborations with leaders in art, fashion, and skate culture.

So, basically, Vault by Vans? Well, sort of.

Here's a little refresher on Vans' Vault: The current premium sub-label revamps Vans classics with premium materials. It's also secured some pretty solid team-ups with buzzy names like Gucci, JJJJound, and Joe Freshgoods.

Think of Vans' OTW as an even more elevated version of Vans' Vault. It's the new Vans Vault, if you will. After all, the Vault era will come to a close at the end of 2023 after a 20-year run.

Vans' OTW will then see a launch in early 2024. Like Vault, OTW will get its own website, and fans can also catch the line at select stockists.

1 / 7

Lucky for Paris folks, Vans is giving the French city an early taste of Vans OTW during the men's Spring/Summer 2023 presentations, courtesy of activations like a live skate exhibition (keep an eye on Vans OTW's Instagram for more details).

Two pillars will encompass Vans OTW: OTW and Premium Standard. OTW will focus on product collaborations, whereas Premium Standard will offer extra-premium takes on iconic Vans silhouettes.

Regarding collabs, Vans' OTW already has its first team-up scheduled with S.R. STUDIO LA. CA. by Sterling Ruby, American artist, creator of insects, and our former FRONTPAGE star.

SR. STUDIO. LA. CA x Vans OTW — the first-ever collaboration for Ruby's ready-to-wear label — will drop in tandem with the hard launch of Vans OTW early next year.

Guess you could say that Vans OTW is well on its way. Though, it's technically off the wall. See what we did there?

Shop our favorite products

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Daily Paper & Super73 Just Designed Your New Favorite Bike

    Design
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Not In Paris Is Here: Browse Everything Dropping

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Paraboot’s Mule Is Business up Front & Party at the Back

    Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Dive Head-First Into Acne Studios' SS24 Collection

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    This Parisian Falafel Shop Has a Cult-Like Following

    Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Pharrell's New Tiffany Specs Are Same Same, But Different

    Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023