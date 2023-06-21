Vans' New Premium Line OTW Taps Back Into Its Off The Wall Roots

Ladies and gentlemen, meet OTW by Vans.

Van's OTW (Off the Wall) is the skateboarding label's newest imprint, rooted in bringing back that true Off the Wall feel through premium products and collaborations with leaders in art, fashion, and skate culture.

So, basically, Vault by Vans? Well, sort of.

Here's a little refresher on Vans' Vault: The current premium sub-label revamps Vans classics with premium materials. It's also secured some pretty solid team-ups with buzzy names like Gucci, JJJJound, and Joe Freshgoods.

Think of Vans' OTW as an even more elevated version of Vans' Vault. It's the new Vans Vault, if you will. After all, the Vault era will come to a close at the end of 2023 after a 20-year run.

Vans' OTW will then see a launch in early 2024. Like Vault, OTW will get its own website, and fans can also catch the line at select stockists.

1 / 7 OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae OTW by Vans / Liam MacRae

Lucky for Paris folks, Vans is giving the French city an early taste of Vans OTW during the men's Spring/Summer 2023 presentations, courtesy of activations like a live skate exhibition (keep an eye on Vans OTW's Instagram for more details).

Two pillars will encompass Vans OTW: OTW and Premium Standard. OTW will focus on product collaborations, whereas Premium Standard will offer extra-premium takes on iconic Vans silhouettes.

Regarding collabs, Vans' OTW already has its first team-up scheduled with S.R. STUDIO LA. CA. by Sterling Ruby, American artist, creator of insects, and our former FRONTPAGE star.

SR. STUDIO. LA. CA x Vans OTW — the first-ever collaboration for Ruby's ready-to-wear label — will drop in tandem with the hard launch of Vans OTW early next year.

Guess you could say that Vans OTW is well on its way. Though, it's technically off the wall. See what we did there?