More Wales Bonner x adidas? Coming Right Up!

Written by Tayler Willson in Sneakers
Wales Bonner
When Grace Wales Bonner dropped her surprise debut adidas Originals collaboration back in 2020, she single-handedly revived the Samba silhouette as we know it.

Since then, the celebrated British designer has continued her work alongside the sportswear imprint to produce a series of follow-up capsules, the most recent of which was revealed earlier this week as a part of her impending SS23 collection.

However, following Bonner’s FW23 presentation at Paris Fashion Week on January 17, it looks as if there’ll be plenty more three-striped madness coming later in the year, too.

Hosted at Hôtel d’Évreux in the heart of the French capital, Bonner showcased “Twilight Reverie,” a loose-yet-preppy offering that once again highlights the designer’s versatility, as well as her penchant for translating diverse artistic traditions into subtle RTW garments.

In front of a star-studded audience (one which featured a suave-looking Usher), it was the teasing of her latest collaboration with adidas Originals that had people talking post-show however, one which featured two football shirts as a part of an upcoming partnership with the Jamaica national team.

A selection of subtle adidas silhouettes (one of which resembled a reworked Superstar) arrived refined by the Wales Bonner codes, as gentleman's pinstripes and Jamaica's sunlight yellow rounded out a sneak peek at what’s to come from one of the best ongoing collaborations of recent years.

I think it's safe to say that Wales Bonner and adidas Originals aren’t done yet, that’s for sure.

