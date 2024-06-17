Wales Bonner Created The Perfect Summer Samba

The adidas Samba sneaker been the go-to summer shoe for some time now and Wales Bonner is only turning the heat up with seemingly another fresh Samba colorway for Summer 2024.

Ever since Grace Wales Bonner began collaborating with adidas in 2020, she's advanced the Samba revival with her stunning pairs, while also furthering flat sneaker craze — and putting the chunky boi steppers in the grave.

Yet a new Wales Bonner adidas Samba sample that's surfaced shows the perfectly slim shoe soccer sneakers aren't getting pulled out the game anytime soon.

This creamy adidas Samba sneaker feels like the perfect summer shoe because of these brown and mustard yellow hints. It's giving hot dog fresh off the grill vibes, honestly.

This adidas Samba sneaker has not appeared in Wales Bonner's most recent seasonal presentations, which suggests this is either an unreleased colorway or a scrapped sample. We can't confirm any official release details around these sneakers, but we may see what's to come with this ongoing adidas partnership at Wales Bonner's upcoming presentation, currently slated for June 19.

The most recent adidas x Wales Bonner release had folks running, literally. The collection pulled inspiration from East African runners and included mesh adidas runners such as the SL76 — a shoe that your grandpa probably wore to marathons in the 1970s instead of wearing it to eat brunch at Lucien.

Of course, the Sambas from that collection sold-out instantly. But we may have another chance at more flawless Samba sneakers by Wales Bonner soon. For now, I’ll imagine what it would be like to wear these creamy mustard flat steppers with a white button-up, while eating a perfectly grilled hot dog in Coney Island (hold the ketchup).