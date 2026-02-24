Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

adidas Serves Its Best & Butteriest Army Sneaker, Whitaker-Style

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Whitaker Group's creamy adidas BW Army sneakers are arguably the best-looking versions of the model yet.

adidas' BW Army is already stylish, as a luxe post-Samba sneaker and a more affordable version of Maison Margiela's popular Replica sneaker. But these latest pairs, which were made exclusively for the Whitaker Group, are the finest of them all.

It still has all of its minimalist charm, including those neat lines and stitchings. But adidas has refined the literal army-inspired design even more.

Specifically, the sportswear brand removed the embossed logo on the tongue, creating an even more buttery, cleaner overall look. At the same time, the sneaker features a rich leather and suede upper, which comes dressed in this luxurious tan color.

The results? A tonal army sneaker that's too fly for boot camp.

And here's the thing: there's more. In addition to the tan, the Whitaker Group's BW Army sneakers come in black and green colorways.

The BW Army is part of a larger collection of adidas sneakers developed just for the Whitaker Group and its many brands. Expect other equally luxe yet wearable takes like sumptuous patchwork Gazelles and plush Handball Spezials.

Retailing for $120, the BW Army sneakers are now available across all Whitaker Group brands, including A Ma Maniére, APB, Social Status, and Jaide.

