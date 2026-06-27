The Whitaker Group's Leather adidas Sneaker Is a Low-Soled, High-Class Ride

The Whitaker Group, which oversees brands like A Ma Maniére and Social Status, is back with a new "Do Not Duplicate" collection with adidas. And this time, an elegant Ghost Moto Low sneaker leads the group.

adidas' Ghost Moto Low is a newer flat-soled model inspired by motorsports shoes and biking models. But with its slick lace cover, it looks more soccer shoe-ish than anything. The Whitaker Group's effort maintains the World Cup energy while also luxe-ing up the design.

The exclusive Ghost Moto Low sneaker features clean leather and mesh uppers, paired with its signature barely-there soles. And it's all dressed in the familiar black-and-burgundy palette, basically the classic A Ma Maniére treatment.

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There are also two additional Ghost Moto Low sneakers in mint green and silver. The collection also includes a F50 Sala sneaker in green and cream-white colorways. They're now available on A Ma Maniére and JAIDE's websites, ranging from $130 to $140.

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Earlier this year, the Whitaker Group debuted its Do Not Duplicate series as part of an adidas partnership. The opportunity not only reconnected the two minds but also brought exclusive adidas sneakers designed by the Whitaker Group. One of the first drops featured fine, vintage-style adidas Gazelle and BW Army sneakers.

It's safe to expect more tasteful "aged" sneakers from here on out. After all, according to the Whitaker Group, "the journey is just beginning."

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