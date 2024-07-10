From Nike to Clints, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases

This weekly guide sorts the very best from the rest when it comes to the saturated world of sneaker releases, with information on prices and where to buy. Please note — some sneakers may sell out at speed.

New Balance x Action Bronson 1906r

New Balance x Action Bronson M1906RON $175 Buy at END.

Release Date: July 12

Editor's Notes: Didn't get a chance to cop the New Balance x Action Bronson 1906r when it first released? Well, don't worry because New Balance is re-releasing the sneakers.

PUMA Mostro Perf

Release Date: July 13

Editor's Notes: PUMA's slimline, spiky-soled sneaker gets decked out in breathable leather for the summer months.

Nike Air Max Sunder

Nike Air Max SNDR W $185 Buy at END.

Release Date: July 11

Editor's Notes: The Nike Air Max Sunder, a lesser-known zip-up sneaker from Nike's archives, is back in one of its OG colorways titled Canyon Gold.

First, we had the return of the Nike TN Sunset and now we have the return of this OG colorway; it's a good time to be a fan of orange-hued sneakers.

New Balance x Invincible x N.Hoolywood 1906U

INVINCIBLE x N.HOOLYWOOD x New Balance 1906U $320 Buy at GOAT

Release Date: July 13

Editor's Notes: A trio that has served us excellent sneakers in the past is back with a utilitarian take on the New Balance 1906. This simple grey colorway puts the focus on the wide range of materials mixed and matched across the upper.

ASICS Gel-Nimbus 10.1

Release Date: Out now

Editor's Notes: ASICS' new twisted dad shoe has arrived. A fusion between a Gel-Nimbus 10 and the Gel-Kayano 14, this new sneaker has already snagged big collaborations with doublet and stylish football player Stefon Diggs.

Clints Oasis Wild-Cats

Release Date: Out Now

Editor's Notes: A rising name in the sneaker scene, Clints has launched its wildest sneaker to date. The Clints Oasis Wild-Cats adds eye-catching pony hair panels to the chunky sneaker.

