White Sneakers Are a Staple and These Are Our Favorites

in StyleWords By Feleg Tesema

In a sneaker landscape full of overdesigned sneaker collaborations and garish colorways, it can be easy to get lost in the multicolored and overlook an essential of all rotations — the white shoe.

There's no denying the versatility of clean white sneakers for men, with the neutral colorway making it adept to matching with pants of every color (for our women readers, you can find your white pair here).

If chosen wisely (and cleaned properly, unless you're going for that beater vibe), the right pair of all-white shoes will be a regular in any sneaker collection. From the classic tennis sneaker to more experimental shoes by the likes of Loewe and Raf Simons.

Below, we've curated a selection of white sneakers for men. And if you don't want to deal with the maintenance of keeping white sneakers clean, we've also rounded up the best of their black counterparts.

Read on to view all of our favorite white sneakers for men.

Acne Studios Barai

Barai

$405

Acne Studios

We've lived through a good few years of chunky sneakers being all the rage. Now, it's time for more slim, sleek sneaker silhouettes (I know, that's a bit of a mouthful) such as this Acne Studios model.

Comme des Garçons Homme x Salomon Slip-On Platform Sneakers

Slip-On Platform Sneakers

$289

Comme des Garçons Homme x Salomon

Comme des Garçons is back to its old tricks with Salomon, turning its technical slip-on sneaker into a huge stomper. That platform sole is seriously big.

Salomon XT-4 OG

XT-4 OG

$205

Salomon

Salomon is known for its experimental colorways. There are endless amounts of XT-4s on the market with gradient colors and bright hues, but don't let that distract you from the versatility of an all-white pair.

adidas Gazelle

Gazelle

$100

adidas

Following the hype of the Samba, a number of classic adidas silhouettes have started getting more recognition including the Gazelle. This all-white model presents the shoe at its simplest, with no decoration needed.

New Balance M 1906

M 1906

$200

New Balance

When New Balance gives a shoe the "protection pack treatment," it means that it's layered the upper with ripped-up paneling. As can be seen on the model above, the suede overlays have been stitched on with rough edges.

Norse Projects Arktisk Zip-Up Sneakers

Zip-Up Sneakers

$370

Norse Projects Arktisk

The biggest problem with white sneakers is trying to keep them clean, which is why technical outdoor shoes are a good option when shopping for pearly white footwear. This pair comes with a Hydro Guard membrane on the outer that will offer protection against rain and muck.

norda 001

001 M

$228

norda

Sneakers don't get much more cutting-edge than those from norda. The 001 model's upper is made using the world's strongest and lightest fibre, Dyneema.

On x Loewe Cloudtilt Stretch-Knit Sneakers

Cloudtilt Stretch-Knit Sneakers

$490

On x Loewe

Combining On's signature Swiss engineering with Loewe's luxury-focused eye, this limited-edition Cloudtilt features the newly-introduced CloudTec® Phase midsole for a highly functional sneaker.

Raf Simons Pharaxus Sneakers

Pharaxus Sneakers

$560

Raf Simons

Since Raf Simons has shut the doors on his eponymous brand, you better get a pair of these while you still can.

Axel Arigato Clean 90 Leather Trainers

Clean 90 Leather Trainers

$190

Axel Arigato

As it says in the name, this is a clean pair of sneakers. The low-top model keeps things simple to create a pair of versatile, all-white sneakers.

Eytys Sidney Leather Trainers

Sidney Leather Trainers

$160

Eytys

One thing Eytys has specialized in over the years is overly chunky sneakers. Even its simple tennis-style sneakers have a slightly oversized midsole.

Bottega Veneta Rubber-Trimmed Canvas

Rubber-Trimmed Canvas

$900

Bottega Veneta

While a lot of Bottega's silhouette can seem a bit OTT, this clean canvas sneaker is welcomed for all occasions.

To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, follow @Highsnobietysneakers on Instagram and check our sneaker release date calendar.

