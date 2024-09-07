Willy Chavarria's adidas Collab Is Literally on Point

Willy Chavarria debuted its Spring/Summer 2025 collection on Friday night, closing out the first day of New York Fashion Week shows with a bang — the bang being a surprise adidas collaboration.

Titled" 'América,'" Willy Chavarria mixes Latin heritage with the Americana spirit. According to the press release, the SS25 show celebrated "the enduring legacy of a nation built on dreams, resilience, and limitless possibility," all refashioned the Willy Chavarria way.

Stylish presences like Tracee Ellis Ross and Doechii took in the collection from the front row. At the same time, other familiar faces like Jordan Brand athlete Nigel Sylvester and adidas Olympian Noah Lyles helped showcase the Mexican-American designer's latest pieces on the runway.

Willy Chavarria 1 / 21

The first half of the show included Willy Chavarria's signature workwear looks, such as wide-leg trousers, suit separates, super-high waistlines, and oversized leather jackets.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The second half of Willy Chavarria SS25 delivered the adidas feast. The collaboration featured 22 looks that challenged sportswear and fashion norms (classic Willy). Think high-fashion jerseys, ruffly performance tops, ultra-roomy tracksuits, tiny running shorts, and dual-branded knee-high socks.

The offering naturally capped off with Willy Chavarria's take on the classic adidas Jabbar sneakers, which made its long-awaited comeback earlier this year.

The adidas Jabbar sneakers, first created for NBA legend Kareem Abdul Jabbar, boast creamy leather uppers, giving Willy Chavarria's spin an incredible sleek vibe. But the most notable feature of Willy Chavarria's Jabbar model is the ultra-pointed toebox wrapped in velvety suede.

Finally, Willy Chavarria delivers its adidas Jabbar comes in three solid colorways: tonal black, cream, and white and blue.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Willy Chavarria and adidas quietly launched a couple of pieces from the collab, which have already sold out online (no surprise there).

The brands haven't yet dropped their Jabbar sneakers, but there is no doubt that the shoes will go quickly once they hit shelves.

In the meantime, keep a sharp eye out for those pointy Jabbars.