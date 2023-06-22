Sign up to never miss a drop
You Can't Just Read Our Winnie Harlow Cover Story, You Can Shop It Too

in StyleWords By Denzel Blake
The summer issue of Highsnobiety Magazine with cover star Winnie Harlow is out now. Order a copy from our online store.

While the term model has been used to describe everyone from random IG girls to a homie that poses for your clothing campaigns, Winnie Harlow has embodied the word since a young age and is transforming before our eyes.

First coming into the public sphere at the age of 19 during the 2014 season of America’s Next Top Model, the 28-year-old has quickly become one of the most recognized faces in the world. Whether it's starring in campaigns for Fendi or Diesel or becoming a brand ambassador for PUMA and launching her Forever Luxe collection, the multi-hyphenate is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

As Winnie told us in the cover story to the summer issue of Highsnobiety Magazine, growing up with vitiligo wasn’t an easy task in Canada. “When I was a kid, I felt like I was the only one in the world with vitiligo,” she mentions while swapping out ’fits for her shoot. Along with being the first model to walk at Victoria Secret’s Fashion Show, Winnie has taken the opportunity to become a spokesperson for others with the condition as well since she's come across people like herself on social media.

Though posing for shoots comes naturally, it’s hard to not notice her effortltess style when she’s out and about or with her partner, blossoming NBA star Kyle Kuzma (who recently secured a NBA championship ring in his stint with the LA Lakers). “Whatever feels good, whatever mood I’m in for, I like to wear,” Winnie tells us. With just one scroll on her Instagram, you’ll find an array of outfits that further solidify her prowess as one of the most in-demand people in fashion.

Even Kuz has learned a thing or two, as he tells us: “Winnie is very detailed with every single thing. She’s really leveled up my energy.”

And that energy can be seen in her other ventures as well. Just last year Winnie launched Cay Skin, a cosmetics brand that caters to people with sensitive skin, and uses natural ingredients like sea moss that’s typically found throughout the Caribbean including Jamaica where her family is from.

“When it comes to my personal style, I like to find things that are fly but comfy. I wear a lot of heels for work so when it comes to my personal style, I like to find things that are fly but comfy.” Though the young model has built up an astounding career after being in the fashion business for nearly ten years, it’s clear her style is always evolving.

In tandem with her interview and gracing the cover of our Highsnobiety Magazine, we’ve included shopping links to all of the pieces from her recent photoshoot. Check the interview and browse Winnie Harlow’s ‘fits below.

Magazine, Summer 2023

$20

