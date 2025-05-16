The Women's 2025 EURO Jerseys Have Outdone Themselves

In July, UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 kicks off. But it’s already off to a great start, given the high quantity of objectively beautiful football jerseys being unveiled.

The three principal makers of football gear — Nike, adidas, and PUMA — have all now shown their hand and presented newly designed finery for the upcoming competition.

And there’s some brilliant new technology to be highlighted in these releases. Nike, for instance, is leveraging the latest advanced body-mapping technology and 4D data to make designs that react to the movements of the women’s game. However, as always, what we’re really interested in is how the jerseys look.

Being an Englishman, I’m going to show my bias here and start with Lionesses. Once again, the women’s team has one-upped its male counterparts in the kits department.

The England home kit is a nod to the Admiral shirt worn at the 1982 World Cup, a classic reinvented, but it’s the all-black away kit that really stands out. It's entirely black with England and Nike badges in a contrasting light blue and a panel of gradient colors along the side, it’s similar to the men’s current dark-colored away shirt but more striking.

adidas

An all-black kit is something of a rarity, especially for England, and it isn’t the only surprising color choice. Italy’s first-ever green away jersey will be debuted at the Women’s EURO 2025, a mint green design with vine branches printed atop as a nod to Renaissance art.

Portugal’s away shirt has a similar minty green hue, however, with a red psychedelic print covering its body. It’s less brash than it sounds, and results in a tastefully done jersey.

puma 1 / 2

Other highlights include the French away kit and its asymmetric collar, Netherlands’ polka-dotted design, and the abstract pink and grey geometric shapes on the Spanish away kit.

nike 1 / 4

Women’s EURO 2025 promises to be a huge moment in the women’s game. “The impact of WEURO 2025 extends far beyond the competition itself. With record prize money and unprecedented interest from sponsors, the tournament will bring more investment into the women's game than ever before,” commented UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin ahead of the competition.

And in response, the biggest kit makers have pulled out all the stops.

