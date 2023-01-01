These Are the Trends We Wanna Leave Behind in 2022

Everyone loves a trend. Brands want to start them, influencers want to define them, consumers want to get in on them. And not all trends are bad, either — popularity doesn't indicate anything other than demand.

But not all trends are created equal. Such is the nature of an intangible something shaped by a series of happenstances that no one person can wholly control, of course, but that doesn't make up for the stuff we're sick of seeing.

Below, members of the Highsnobiety team select the trends we'd love to see left behind in 2022. Note that because there's rarely a clear locus around which trends form, we're not pointing a finger at any party in particular, just the general fashion vibe.

Headache-Inducing Neon

"I'm sorry to say, neon has always been abrasive and it's time to let it go. Let's all aim to relax in 2023, with calming colors." - Ari Shooshani, Social Media Editor

Uncut Gems

"From Prada’s rhinestone-encrusted loafers to Supreme’s Swarovski-studded Vans, sparkly fashion had its moment. It was fun while it lasted, but this year, I’m opting for quieter flexes like crisp tailoring and quality fabrics." - Alex Pauly, Style Writer

Nolita Dirtbag Steeze

"All of the clothes endlessly reshared on those curation-focused Instagram pages have been done to death. I've got nothing against Kapital hats, Arc'teryx jackets, double knee pants, or New Balance 990s by any means, but let's collectively find some fresher ways to wear 'em." - Jake Silbert, News Editor

Unnecessarily Sporty Sunnies

"A trend I'd like to see left behind is people wearing those ridiculous bug-eyed sunglasses that either look upside down or are tilted upward at like a 35-degree angle (I never really took geometry so idk). I don't care if they're designer, they're still ugly." - Cierra Black, Writers Fellow

Tired Sneaker Trends

"I don’t know about you, but I’m ready for a full-on K-Swiss revival. I’m talking tongue-flipping, stripe-switching madness taken to another level. I’m all for accessorizing more with our footwear, so why not revive the OGs of sneaker tweaking?" - Tayler Willson, Style Writer

Super Skinnies

“The Balmain-type skinny biker denim was a nice moment in fashion during 2010-2013 but the recent resurgence is something I can do without in 2023, maybe even forever.” - Sebastian Jean, Fashion Director

Gimp-core

"Pretty please, can we leave behind the BDSM-adjacent gimp masks? This trend resides within fashion’s obsession with shock value (which has gotten many fashion houses in trouble). Epitomized by fashion houses like Jean Paul Gaultier in the '90s, Gareth Pugh in the '00s, and most recently (and infamously), Balenciaga, we’ve even seen 8-year-old North West wearing the style at Paris Fashion Week. This trend feels like a PR stunt that fashion has allowed to overstay its welcome, so let’s give it the boot." - Munashe Ashlyn, Instagram Editor

Low-Rise Everything

"If you could pull off the Y2K low waist, good for you. I've definitely been guilty of gawking at some beautifully chiseled, oiled abs revealed by ultra low-rise jeans. But as a human being with some percentage of body fat, something that makes me nervous or scared to try on my own strikes me as, ultimately, exclusionary. Let's leave behind trends exclusively for skinny people." - YJ Lee, Senior Editor