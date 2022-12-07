Highsnobiety

All the Facts About Balenciaga's Child Ad Conspiracy Scandal

in StyleWords By Highsnobiety

This article was published on November 22, 2022 and updated on December 5, 2022

Balenciaga's recent ad campaigns were misguided and it goes without saying that Highsnobiety stands against child pornography.

Balenciaga might have left Twitter, but that hasn't stopped users of the site from dissecting the luxury brand's every move.

On November 21, June Nicole Lapine, better known as @shoe0nhead, took to Elon Musk's Twitter to imply that the luxury fashion label is conspiring to exploit children.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

She begins by highlighting a few photos from Balenciaga's 2022 holiday gifting campaign, which starred child models clutching the brand's new teddy bear bags, which debuted at Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation.

While Balenciaga's decision to place the leather-strapped toys in the hands of child models may be misguided, the isolated campaign isn't exactly indicative of a wider conspiracy.

1 / 4
Highsnobiety

Still, Lapine builds her case by linking the images to photos from an entirely separate — again, entirely separate — campaign promoting Balenciaga's collaboration with adidas.

Said photographs feature the collaboration's Three Stripes handbag atop a pile of very official looking documents.

Upon zooming in, one of those documents is revealed to be a comment from United States v. Williams, a Supreme Court ruling that upheld the PROTECT Act, a federal law that criminalizes advertising, promoting, presenting, or distributing child pornography.

She goes on to cite Balenciaga's wiped Instagram feed as further indication of the brand's supposed guilt. Of course, anyone who follows the company knows that it periodically erases its feed and fills the blank slate with its latest drop.

Just before Lapine's conspiratorial tweets went viral, Balenciaga replenished its official Instagram with fresh imagery of its Spring 2023 Garde-Robe collection, which launched for pre-order on the morning of November 21.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

Some particularly zealous conspiracy theorists began commenting on Balenciaga's latest posts with references to Lapine's initial tweets, which have since garnered tens of thousands of likes and re-tweets.

On November 22, Balenciaga turned off comments on its Instagram page and posted a Story apologizing for its holiday gifting campaign.

"Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign," the statement read. "We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."

Two hours later, Balenciaga posted a follow-up Story addressing those court documents peeking out from underneath the adidas bag, a swift response that has shades of the damage control from the Kanye controversy Balenciaga only just escaped a month prior.

"We are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot," Balenciaga said. "We stand for children safety and well-being."

Balenciaga did not immediately respond to Highsnobiety's request for further comment.

On November 28, the brand came through on its promise and filed a $25 million lawsuit against production company North Six, Inc. and set designer Nicholas Des Jardins, who oversaw Balenciaga's adidas campaign (the one containing those bizarre court documents).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Balenciaga claims that the defendants "included certain documents in the campaign photographs" without authorization, leading "members of the public, including the news media" to "falsely and horrifically" associate the brand with child abuse.

Balenciaga has not taken legal action against the parties involved in the making of its holiday gifting campaign featuring child models.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The same day that Balenciaga filed its suit against North Six and Des Jardins, it released another public statement on its Instagram page.

Therein, Balenciaga reiterated its previous apologies and promised to "lay the groundwork with organizations who specialize in child protection and aims at ending child abuse and exploitation."

On December 2, Demna posted a since-deleted statement on his personal Instagram account apologizing for Balenciaga’s holiday gifting campaign.

“It was inappropriate to have kids promote objects that had nothing to do with them,” he wrote. “I need to learn from this, listen and engage with child protection organizations to know how I can contribute and help on this terrible subject.”

Shortly after, Balenciaga sent out a statement from CEO Cédric Charbit, who took full responsibility for the controversy.

While the company is no longer pursuing legal action against North Six and Des Jardins, it will implement new internal policies to evaluate the nature of its content, “from concept to final assets, including legal, sustainability and diversity expertise.”

Charbit’s statement also announced a “significant fund for grants to organizations so that we can help make a difference in protecting children.”

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Marine Serre
Second Skin Moon Top
$275
Image on Highsnobiety
KENZO
Carpenter Pants
$231
Image on Highsnobiety
Timberland
6 Inch Premium Boot
$176
We Recommend
  • Tupac Shakur
    Why the 'Tupac Lives' Conspiracy Refuses to Die in 2024
    • Culture
  • balenciaga winter 2024 show
    At Balenciaga's Winter 2024, Anything for Demna's Aesthetic
    • Style
  • balenciaga reptile sneaker
    Balenciaga's Wicked New Sneaker Is a Dress Shoe for Runners
    • Sneakers
  • cole sprouse balenciaga towel skirt outfit
    Cole Sprouse in Balenciaga’s Towel Skirt? Now, That’s the Suite Life
    • Style
  • Balenciaga & Crocs' furry clog collaboration in brown hair
    Buried Under Fur, Balenciaga's New Crocs Are Barely Visible
    • Sneakers
  • Balenciaga's new Towel Skirt is available to pre-order. Thing is, upon closer inspection, the garment is literally just a biege Terry cotton bath towel.
    Balenciaga’s $925 Skirt Is Literally Just a Towel
    • Style
What To Read Next
  • Taylor Russell wears a blue hat, oversized white shirt, washed jeans, and black heeled boots
    Taylor Russell Knows the Secret Sauce of Masterclass Menswear
    • Style
  • WSR main Mar week 3
    From Nike to PUMA, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Moon Oral Beauty Skinification
    Open Wide: 'Skinification' Is Coming For Your Mouth
    • Beauty
  • Maison Margiela tabiology
    Tabi or Not Tabi: Margiela's Signature Shoe Exists in All Dimensions (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Style
  • cartier
    Have We Reached Peak Cartier Baignoire?
    • Culture
  • Designer JiyongKim seen holding his clothes at the 2024 LVMH Prize
    JiyongKim's Unsimple Clothes Are Shaped By Sunlight
    • Style