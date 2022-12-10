The Biebers Face Off in a Battle of Bizarre Sunglasses

It's been a big week of fits for the Biebers — Justin sneakily continued wearing his favorite luxury label while flexing a surprisingly affordable puffer jacket out and about in New York, while Hailey basically did Hailey. Now, as the Biebers continue strolling about in rainy, muggy New York, they present us with a classic celebrity conundrum: who's wearing the wilder sunglasses?

The battle began on December 6, when Justin and Hailey Bieber went on a coffee run at Interlude NYC. Justin wore louche semi-streetwear — LOEWE jacket, Madewall hat — as he adapts to a Balenciaga-free wardrobe and Hailey was dudded-up in her typical off-duty model look of big coat, baggy jeans.

There's not inherently much to take away from juxtaposing the two outfits — Justin is maybe a tad less slouchy than usual, Hailey is sorta toying with proportions by way of her coat's giant shoulders — until you reach the eyeballs.

Here, the Biebers diverge entirely.

Hailey again leans into a classic off-duty model type beat with 'lil shades that only barely cover her peepers, all-black because that's how models do.

Meanwhile, Justin is bugging out — literally. He's got some giant Poppy Lissiman sunglasses that warp his eyes insect-style.

Justin is apparently a big fan of this style because he wore the a different color of the same sunnies the next day, December 7, as he and Hailey took midtown Manhattan.

The shape recalls the Balenciaga shades he frequently wore and it fits the Y2K-ish baggy look that's become synonymous with Bieber himself.

While Justin was bulging his eyes, Hailey was flattering them in a terribly classy pair of tinted frames, shaping her eyes with clean, crisp lines.

It's fun seeing the dichotomy in the Biebers' personal tastes. We saw this over Halloween, when there was a particularly dramatic contrast between the effort that Justin and Hailey put into each of their looks.

The outfits they wore on December 7 are similarly disparate, with Hailey in her sleek black Saint Laurent dress and Justin in his early-'00s slacker cosplay.

Nowhere is that distinction more apparent than when you spy their sunglasses, a perfect representation of their differences in taste.

As for which Bieber wore their sunglass styles the best, at risk of cliché, it's hard to what exactly tips the scales here since they're so different.

Justin is clearly having more fun with it all, while Hailey is leaning into convention. At the end of the day, she arguably makes her shades look "better" but platitudes must be given to Justin for making the most of a weird time with his closet (his favorite brand being verboten).

You don't get a lot of ways to play with your daily looks and sunglasses are one of them. Credit to Justin for giving it a go, if nothing else.