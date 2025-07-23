Y-3's "Handpainted" Take on an All-Powerful Sneaker Is a Brushstroke of Genius

Though summer's still got some fuel to run on, Yohji Yamamoto's adidas Y-3 collaboration just debuted a fall/winter 2025 line up that's a delicious taste of crisper days.

Encompassing both apparel and more versions of adidas and Y-3's Adizero Adios sneaker series, this Y-3 drop is another masterclass in the two parties’ merger of athleticism and the avant-garde, right on the (literal) heels of their leather running shoes and an imminent Wales Bonner crossover.

Amongst the pieces in question, find red, yellow, black, or white Adizero runners, from either the Adios Pro 4 or the Adios 9 range, each wearing a three-stripe pattern that appears brushstroked. This makeshift effect of hand-painted-looking prints proves a common theme throughout, with the tops and bottoms resembling tie-dyed, sponge-dabbed, and ink-spattered canvases.

Opposite a batch of monocolored cargos, leggings, and puffers, the abstract graphics add kaleidoscopic dimension to Y-3's fresh anoraks, shorts, and functional knits that are at once editorial and performance-minded.

With their expertly cushioned soles and lightweight fit, the specially designed Adizero Adios family, too, knows a thing or two about blending visual appeal with superior technical quality.

Available from July across all adidas channels including the adidas website, Y-3's FW25 collection is but another instance of Yohji Yamamoto and the German activewear giant's brilliant chemistry. It’s so good, in fact, worse weather can't come soon enough.

