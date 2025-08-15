Y-3's First Swing at Tennis Is Pure Follow-Through (EXCLUSIVE)

Y-3 has pushed the aesthetic aims of adidas' athletics game further than arguably any other adidas imprint. It's an impressive feat, doubly so when you consider that, as one of adidas' oldest lines, Y-3's been at it longer than anyone else.

But the 22-year-old adidas label still has much terrain left to conquer, as indicated by the first-ever Y-3 tennis capsule.

Long before sport was formalized as fashion, Y-3 married the two worlds. It upholds that ideal to this day, suavely outfitting world-conquering sprinter Noah Lyles and champion footballer Jude Bellingham for action.

Here adidas Tennis athletes Jessica Pegula, Iva Jovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Jakub Menšík bring it all together. Not only do they costar in the late-night campaign for Y-3's debut tennis collection but they'll also be wearing Y-3's new clothes on-court at the US Open in late summer.

Lucky them.

Across 18 pieces of hardwearing on-court gear, Y-3 proposes a look that's refined and reliable.

T-shirts, shorts, sweat-catching armbands, and five pairs of retooled adidas Tennis sneakers have been transformed, with typical Y-3 flair, to be sleek, stylized, and elegantly straight to the point.

Accented with graphic artwork inspired by suiboku-ga — a form of traditional Japanese ink-wash painting also inspired Y-3's mainline Fall/Winter 2025 collection — these stock adidas Tennis garments, shaped by utility, are made elegant by Y-3's uncomplicated approach.

(an approach so good that it's recently been mined by adidas partners like Wales Bonner, mind you.)

For Y-3, this typically means silhouettes akin to those pioneered by Yohji Yamamoto, cofounder of Y-3 — full-figured casual-formal layers with loose trousers to match — but here it merely means that the classics of tenniscore still quite classic.

They've simply never looked better.

Y-3's tennis collection launches August 15 on the Highsnobiety store and subsequently on adidas' website.

