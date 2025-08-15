Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Y-3's First Swing at Tennis Is Pure Follow-Through (EXCLUSIVE)

Written by Jake Silbert in Style
y-3 / Michael Hauptman
1 / 12

Y-3 has pushed the aesthetic aims of adidas' athletics game further than arguably any other adidas imprint. It's an impressive feat, doubly so when you consider that, as one of adidas' oldest lines, Y-3's been at it longer than anyone else.

But the 22-year-old adidas label still has much terrain left to conquer, as indicated by the first-ever Y-3 tennis capsule.

Shop Y-3

Long before sport was formalized as fashion, Y-3 married the two worlds. It upholds that ideal to this day, suavely outfitting world-conquering sprinter Noah Lyles and champion footballer Jude Bellingham for action.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Here adidas Tennis athletes Jessica Pegula, Iva Jovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Jakub Menšík bring it all together. Not only do they costar in the late-night campaign for Y-3's debut tennis collection but they'll also be wearing Y-3's new clothes on-court at the US Open in late summer.

y-3 / Michael Hauptman
1 / 9

Lucky them.

y-3 / Michael Hauptman
1 / 24

Across 18 pieces of hardwearing on-court gear, Y-3 proposes a look that's refined and reliable.

T-shirts, shorts, sweat-catching armbands, and five pairs of retooled adidas Tennis sneakers have been transformed, with typical Y-3 flair, to be sleek, stylized, and elegantly straight to the point.

Shop Y-3 Tennis

Y-3Y-3 Tennis Pro CLIMACOOL Baseball Cap
$40.00
Available in:
One size
Y-3Y-3 Tennis Pro Tank Top
$95.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Y-3Y-3 Tennis Pro Crew Socks
$30.00
Available in:
LXLXXL
Y-3Y-3 Adizero Cybersonic
$240.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Accented with graphic artwork inspired by suiboku-ga — a form of traditional Japanese ink-wash painting also inspired Y-3's mainline Fall/Winter 2025 collection — these stock adidas Tennis garments, shaped by utility, are made elegant by Y-3's uncomplicated approach.

(an approach so good that it's recently been mined by adidas partners like Wales Bonner, mind you.)

For Y-3, this typically means silhouettes akin to those pioneered by Yohji Yamamoto, cofounder of Y-3 — full-figured casual-formal layers with loose trousers to match — but here it merely means that the classics of tenniscore still quite classic.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

They've simply never looked better.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Y-3's tennis collection launches August 15 on the Highsnobiety store and subsequently on adidas' website.

Shop Y-3 Tennis

Y-3Y-3 Tennis Pro CLIMACOOL Baseball Cap
$40.00
Available in:
One size
Y-3Y-3 Tennis Pro Tank Top
$95.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Y-3Y-3 Tennis Pro Crew Socks
$30.00
Available in:
LXLXXL
Y-3Y-3 Adizero Cybersonic
$240.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Jake Silbert
Director of NewsJake Silbert is Highsnobiety's editor & writer with over a half-decade experience writing in the fields of style, sneakers, and youth culture...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Y-3's Military-Grade Boot Is Too Luxe for Combat
  • A Leather adidas Slipper of Pure Quiet Luxury
  • Yohji Yamamoto Dressed an All-Powerful adidas Running Shoe In Luxe Leather
  • This Ultra-Classic Jordan Sneaker Ain't Just Clean. It's Pure Money
  • Nike's Ultra-Clean Jordan Sneaker Is Back & Looks Like Pure Money
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s "Mummified" Dad Shoe is a Textural Treasure
  • An adidas Dad Shoe & Lovely Mary Jane Walk Into a Bar...
  • The Most Comfortable Sneakers & Where to Buy Them
  • Cav Empt's Hi-Tech Air Max Is Pixel-Perfect
  • Are We in a Top Recession?
  • Wearable adidas Jellyfish Are Only One Piece of the Pharrell Puzzle (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now