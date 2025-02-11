No One’s a Better Fit for Y-3 Than Noah Lyles (EXCLUSIVE)

Noah Lyles has game on-duty and off. An Olympic gold medallist since Paris 2024, the 27-year old sprinter is bigger than he's ever been, a true conqueror of podiums in sports and fashion alike. His next big win? Starring in the Y-3 Spring/Summer 2025 campaign alongside A$AP Nast.

In an exclusive chat with Highsnobiety about all things anime, snacks, and short-shorts, the Y-3 ambassador explains that he's always looked up to musicians who excel at both their craft and personal style.

"A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator" get a shoutout for influencing his taste in clothes, though Lyles also, appropriately, praises his own gut feeling for navigating the thorny task of dressing as well as he does.

Lyles' passion for the design space is palpable, and the comfort he finds in taking risks within it only underscore just how potent of a team-up this campaign really is. His own wardrobe is "colorful, creative, adventurous," he says, wearing a Y-3 fringed suit and one of his holy grail Omegas.

It's a sacred triangle that reflects in his every outfit choice, for work or leisure – well, almost, if one factors out Lyles' preferably monotone errand-running combo of "black hoochie daddy shorts and plain black t-shirt". Still cute though?

But as for his favorite track fashion moment? "Probably from the Olympic trials, the finals. I was wearing a red suit, had white pearls in the hair, and was pulling out Yu-Gi-Oh! cards left and right," recalls the world's only Raisin Bran fan.

An aspiring sneaker designer and sartorially savvy pro-athlete whose favorite pastimes just so happen to be trading cards and Full Metal Alchemist? Frankly, I'm not sure anyone would make a better fit for Yohji Yamamoto's adidas project than Mr. Lyles.

