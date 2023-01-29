Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Here’s the Best Sneaker Moments From Netflix's ‘You People'

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Netflix's You People hit the streaming platform on January 27, arriving as a watch fit for rom-com fans — and sneaker lovers.

In this romantic comedy directed by Kenya Barris, Jonah Hill and Lauren London lead the way as an interracial couple whose relationship is put to the test when it's time to meet the families. You People's cast was stacked, to say the least, starring Hill, London, Eddie Muprhy, Nia Long, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and David Duchovny.

In between comedic relief and serious societal conversations (white privilege, tokenism, etc.), the film supplied plenty of fashion and sneaker moments, from Gucci to Nike.

With Barris in the director's chair, it wasn't surprising to see the most sought-after shoes earning star moments in the movie (his love for kicks is made abundantly clear in his other projects like Blackish and Black AF).

It was enough to make the most diehard sneakerhead's eyes light up and tune into the rom-com for more.

We took the liberty of rounding up the best sneaker moments from Netflix's You People, which includes instances of Dunks and even Yeezys.

To the sneakerheads who perk up like the Leonardo DiCaprio meme every time a pair of kicks appear on the screen, this is for you.

Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

Kicking off the film, Jonah Hill wore the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low shoes in Hyper Royal during church with the family.

Indeed, they say "come as you are," even if that's in $600-plus sneakers.

Air Jordan 1 "Lucky Green"

Upon meeting Hill, who stumbled into her car thinking she was an Uber, Lauren London wore a chic look: a Marine Serre top and leather trousers topped off with the Air Jordan 1 "Lucky Green."

Meeting the love of your life in the Lucky Green 1s? Coincidence? I think not.

Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low

Next up, we have Hill again flexing some Dunks, specifically from the Off-White™ x Nike Dunk Low Lot collection, during his first date with London's character.

The Shoe Surgeon's Air Jordan 1 "North Pole" Chicago

While visiting Kulture (Hollywood's Just One Eye in real life), Hill and London were met with a slew of hyped shoes, including the Shoe Surgeon's Air Jordan 1 "North Pole" Chicago (they're fetching $5k on eBay as we speak).

Yeezy Boost 700 "Enflame Amber"

To cop or not cop the Enflame Amber 700s? Hill debates.

UNDEFEATED x Nike Kobe 5 Protro

While in an LA barbershop, Hill (attempted) to bond with Eddie Murphy, who plays London's father, while suited up in Lakers gear and UNDEFEATED's Nike Kobe 5 Protro collab.

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97

Here's to the couple flex in Sean Wotherspoon's Nike Air Max 1/97 sneakers (somewhere in the world, a sneakerhead who took an L on these just shed a tear).

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
