Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

No One Is Impressed By Youthforia's Apology

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Youthforia has finally addressed the controversy sparked by its darkest foundation shade, a seemingly pitch black tone that critics have described as "tar in a bottle."

Founded in 2021, Youthforia specializes in "makeup you can sleep in," according to its website and social media. In an episode of Shark Tank that aired in 2023, founder Fiona Co Chan secured a $400,000 investment from Mark Cuban, an achievement that set the stage for Youthforia's hero product launch: Date Night Skin Tint Serum Foundation.

When the foundation released in 2023, Black creators voiced their disappointment with the shade range, which included four medium to deep options. In a now-deleted video, Chan responded by stating that the product launch was a “proof of concept" to see if the foundation caught on among consumers.

A year later, Youthforia again found itself at the center of conversation regarding how brands should, and shouldn't, handle shade development. In early March, the brand added 10 new shades to its Date Night foundation range — indication that Youthforia was listening to its customers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But shoppers quickly noticed that the darkest shade, 600 Deep, wasn't photographed on a model. Instead, Youthforia's TikTok posted a video (it has since been deleted) of Chan attempting to find a model whose skin matched the foundation color. She eventually found one at a mall in Dubai.

Once customers got their hands on 600 Deep, they began to understand why it was so hard for Chan to find a model. In a video that has amassed over 38 million views, beauty influencer Golloria George tries the foundation on, noting that it looks more like black paint than makeup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Lifelike foundation shades are formulated with a range of pigments to match the varying undertones (cool, neutral, olive, warm) in people's skin. Cosmetic chemist Javon Ford pointed out that Youthforia's 600 Deep contains only one pigment: CI 77499, or black iron oxide.

"When we say that we want you guys to make shades for us, we don’t mean to go to the lab and ask for minstrel show black,” George says in her viral video. “What we mean is to take the browns that you have made, create undertones and do what you need to do in the lab so it’s a darker shade of brown.”

Youthforia didn't do much to respond to the (very valid) concerns of creators like George. The brand limited comments on its official Instagram account, which remained silent posting for the entire month of May.

On June 4, Youthforia finally addressed the situation. "We care about our customers and as we continue to drive change, we are creating a new position internally dedicated to examining both our current products and those in development so we can best meet your needs," its latest post declares.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A page on Youthforia's website elaborates on the role, dubbed Director of Product Development. Key responsibilities include managing the brand's product development process in "alignment with Youthforia's brand values and DEI goals," assessing the company's current and upcoming products "to identify opportunities for expanding shade ranges and inclusivity," and leading "initiatives to increase representation and inclusivity in product offerings."

Onlookers aren't exactly impressed. "Just went to look at the job. Why is this a DEI director AND product development position?" one comment, "liked" over 400 times, reads.

"What an unbelievably disappointing response — zero acknowledgment or accountability and after weeks of silence nonetheless," another states.

Others highlight perhaps the most disheartening part of the saga: shade 600 Deep is, at the time of publishing, still available to purchase on Youthforia's website.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
BirkenstockArizona EVA Black
$55.00
Available in:
36373839
Awake NYL/S Stripe Shirt Black
$130.00
Available in:
SMLXL
Happy Socks x Awake NYAthletic Socks White/Blue
$26.00
Available in:
36/4041/46
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
We Recommend
  • How to Get the It Girl Look in Charli XCX's New '360' Music Video
    • Culture
  • Pat McGrath On Met Gala Madness, Party-Proof Makeup & *That* Margiela Moment
    • Beauty
  • Forget Movie Magic — Sofia Coppola Does Makeup Magic, Too
    • Beauty
  • A24's Makeup Manual Isn't Pretty (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Beauty
  • CELINE's First Makeup Product Is Quintessentially French
    • Beauty
What To Read Next
  • New Stüssy Is Old Stüssy
    • Style
  • Tinashe’s ‘Freak’-y Outfit Is Unmatchable
    • Style
  • No One Is Impressed By Youthforia's Apology
    • Beauty
  • Craig Green SS25 Filled Fashion's Craig Green-Shaped Hole
    • Style
  • Workwear Pants That Are Clocking Overtime This Summer
    • Style
  • Trophy Room's Fancy, Low-Slung Jordans Are Coming Home (Again)
    • Sneakers

Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App

*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024